Billy Mole is hat-trick star as Wakefield AFC move up to fourth with victory

Billy Mole hit a hat-trick in Wakefield AFC's 4-0 win over Sheffield Town. Picture: mm10_sports_photo

Town had held Wakefield to a 1-1 draw back in December, but were blown away this time with Billy Mole hitting a hat-trick, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Manager Gabe Mozzini was forced into a team changes as Luke Blackburn came in to defence, and took the captains armband, in place of the suspended James Morris while Jock Curran also started in midfield, after an impressive substitute appearance last week. Max Child made only his second start of the season in goal - his first in the league - and was looking to become the fifth different goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet this season for Wakefield.

The home side made a fast start and were aggressive from the off, pressing noticeably high up the pitch on the rare occasions they did not have possession of the ball. They were made to wait for any real attempt on goal, though, until Mole grabbed the lead in the 22nd minute with his first goal in five games.

Owen Kirman started the move with a strong run down the right, before feeding the ball through to striker Jake Morrison who unselfishly squared the ball to Mole just as the Town goalkeeper had committed himself off his line. It left a nearly open net for Mole to fire into and although he was denied by a goal-line clearance with his first stab at it the ball came back out to him and he was never going to miss twice.

Sheffield had actually had a couple of early chances themselves, before a gilt-edged opportunity came in the 28th minute to level the scores. A free-kick was delivered in from the left towards the back post; their unmarked player somehow completely missing the target much to the relief of the partisan 171 strong crowd.

Having played an influential role in the first goal, Kirman had two good chances to score himself. The first came after another blistering run down the right where he was just unable to provide the finish; and the second was an even better chance provided on a silver platter by one of many incisive passes from midfielder Daniel Youel, but Kirman was again just unable to finish with any real conviction as he stretched to get his shot away.

Wakefield may have been slightly disappointed to only take a one goal lead in at half-time and responded with a ferocious second half performance to blow the visitors away; with Mole getting his second - and the pick of the day’s goals - in the 50th minute with a fine effort.

Curran showed strength to win the ball high up the field, before Youel clipped another pass between the lines. It was half cleared out to Josh Craig who slipped the ball in for Mole on the left edge of the area and he opened up his body before firing a wicked left-footed shot that rose high into the top left corner of the net.

Morrison was nearly in on the action straight from the re-start, as Mason Rubie played him in down the right. After a strong run inside, the Sheffield keeper made one of many fine saves to deny the striker his 19th goal of the season, tipping the ball over the bar from point-blank range.

A familiar face returned from a brief stint away from the club midway through the half, as Bartlomiej Chrobak made his first appearance in a competitive fixture for Wakefield’s first team from the bench. The young prospect almost made an instant impact with an eye-catching run, twisting in and out of several Sheffield defenders, but his shot from inside the box went straight at the goalkeeper.

The third goal did come shortly after as Kirman capped his fine performance with his second goal in two games.

The ever-impressive Youel was the provider as he threaded the ball through the eye of the needle, Kirman doing the rest down the right as he ran past two backtracking defenders. He then showed composure to cut inside and finish low to the goalkeeper’s left for his 10th goal of the season.

After a fine team performance, during which Wakefield seemed only to lend the ball to Sheffield for fleeting moments at a time, all that was left was for Mole to put the icing on the cake of his own impressive individual performance by bagging a hat-trick. He did not disappoint as only two minutes after Wakefield’s third, he got his third of the match and 16th overall this season.

Craig was his provider again, in a near carbon copy of the second goal earlier in the half. From almost an identical position as that second goal, Craig drove a pass through the Sheffield defence for Mole to run in on the left edge of the box and give the keeper no chance with a powerful side-footed shot that sent the ball flying into the roof of the net.

Wakefield’s weekend could have hardly have gone any better as, alongside another accomplished display other results meant that they finally moved into fourth place in the league above Ecclesfield Red Rose. Even more tantalisingly the teams in front, Penistone and Dodworth, are within one and three points respectfully; with Wakefield’s next two games away and then home to Dodworth meaning their destiny is in their own hands.