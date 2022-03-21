Craig Rouse has signed a new 18-month deal to stay as Pontefract Collieries manager.

Rouse has created a positive impressive in his first season in charge of the team - after previously being an assistant to Craig Parry - and along with his management team he has put pen to paper on an initial 18 month agreement with an option to extend beyond that.

While Colls have been in the bottom half of the pitching In Northern Premier League East table for most of the season they have enjoyed some memorable wins and under Rouse made club history when reaching the final qualifying round of the FA Cup, pushing National League high flyers FC Halifax all the way in drawing an initial tie before only narrowly losing the replay at The Shay.

The board are sure they have the right man at the helm with Rouse having transformed his squad throughout the season and since December guiding them away from the foot of the table to a current mid-table position.

As first team manager he, his management team and his squad have built a great connection with the fans, which has been prevalent since the start of 2022.

Colls have seen an improved average home attendance of 280 and have a strong and loud away following as well.

Following news that the manager was staying a number of first team players have also signed up for next season.

Young defender Jack Shepherd, who has been a great addition to the squad and played his part in the recent clean sheets, has signed an agreement which will keep him at the club for the 2022/23 season while regular starter in midfield Jack Vann will continue to play alongside him next season after also agreeing a new deal.

Striker Joe Lumsden has committed his immediate future to Pontefract too after a recent initial loan deal became permanent and he has now signed up for 2022/23 season. Despite not scoring in the last few games his play since rejoining the club early this year has been a key part in the team's upturn in results.