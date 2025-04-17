Captain Dalton Holford sends Wakefield Athletic into Landlords Trophy final

Dalton Holford scored the winning goal for Wakefield Athletic A in the Landlords Trophy semi-final.

Wakefield Athletic A upset the odds and the form book as they booked their place in the Landlords Trophy final.

Making the long trip to Huddersfield to play a team in the division above who have yet to taste defeat in the league this season seemed a daunting task for Athletic in their third semi-final in a row, but they came back with a 2-1 win over Wellington Westgate.

Athletic knew they needed to put last week's disappointment to the back of their minds and make amends and came out of the blocks like a steaming Linford Christie with early possession providing early half chances for Dom Taylor and Jack Parlett who both had long range efforts on target.

Taylor had the beating of his opposite number from the get go and after a couple of early sighters on goal, the Wellington keeper will not want to see the replay of the opening goal when a fairly tame effort from Taylor completely deceived him and found the far corner of the net.

Wellington levelled when their full-back was afforded too much space in the box and fired an unstoppable strike into the top left corner.

Taylor had a great opportunity to make it 2-1, but hit the post after beating his man to create space to shoot.

With both teams then cancelling each other out and struggling to carve out any clear-cut chances, it took an error in judgment from Danny Carter in the Athletic back line when he made a rash challenge to leave the referee no option than to point at the spot. But keeper Will Rushforth proved to be a penalty hero once again with a fine save.

Athletic seemed to find an extra gear in the second half and took their opportunity when sub Luke Barraclough laid on an inch perfect pass for captain Dalton Holford to rifle home from eight yards out with only a minute left.

Athletic’s work rate and determination saw them run out deserved winners with the Wellington players and management agreeing that the better team on the day won.

The On Track Coffee man of the match was shared by Taylor, Parlett and Holford.