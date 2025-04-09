Carlton Athletic triumph against Graziers in Wakefield Sunday Premiership One League Cup final

Carlton Athletic's cup winning team.

A youthful Carlton Athletic side produced a good footballing performance to overcome an experienced Graziers FC outfit to deservedly lift the Wakefield Sunday Premiership Two League Cup.

Athletic ran out 4-0 winners in a final played at the Nostell MW complex.

Both sides attempted to get a good foothold in the game but the early exchanges saw both set of midfielders cancelling each other out and denying any pattern to the game.

Custodians Jordan Ripley, of Graziers, and Callum Swift, of Carlton, delivered long punts to help develop attacks, but found both sets of rearguards on commanding form aerially.

Carlton Athletic captain Jack Newell lifts the Premiership Two League Cup following his side's 4-0 success over Graziers FC.

However, as the game progressed, both sides found outlets on their left-flanks with the pace and good footwork of Mehr Hussain and Morgan East, of Graziers and Carlton respectively, beginning to pose a threat.

The first real chance fell to Graziers when their midfield maestro Luke Haigh found Hussain with an astute rand he forced Carlton goalkeeper Swift into a one-handed save at the expense of a corner.

Graziers were jolted in the 15th minute when they conceded an own goal in bizarre fashion. A cross from the left saw headed tennis inside the edge of the box before the attention of both Ogunleye Trust and Jack Silverwood caused havoc with an attempted clearance going in off a defender.

It was 2-0 four minutes later as a surging run and cross by Jamie De-Laat led to Silverwood scoring at the far post.

A superb save from Swift denied Hussain to keep it to 2-0 at the break and he also had to save a long range efort from Ryan Wilby.

Carlton dominated proceedings in the second half with flowing and possession football – a contrast to their display in the first period.

Haigh continued to marshall his side to get back into the game, but found the Athletic rearguard of Jake Newell, Jamie De-Latt, Matthew Kyle and Ben Brook in solid form.

As fatigue began to set in, it was the Carlton side who stole the march when they punished an error in the 67th minute after a back pass from a defender saw goalkeeper Jordan Ripley race off his line, His miscued hasty clearance fell into the path of Trust who walked the ball home into the unguarded goal.

The crazy gifted goal took the sails off any comeback hopes and Graziers’ misery was further compounded with Carlton grabbing their fourth when a Matthew Kyle pass found substitute Charlie Thompson who found the target with an accomplished finish in clinical fashion, much to the delight of his team.

The man of the match award, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), was won by Ogunleye Trust. The match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure Community Centre.