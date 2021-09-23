Cheng at the double but Wakefield Athletic let three-goal lead slip

Wakefield Athletic's Ray Cheng.

The visitors took an early lead when a Levon Zserdicky low drive forced an own goal.

Athletic doubled their tally with a well-worked move involving Josh Hemmingway and teenage midfielder Edrisa Konateh that led to skipper Ray Cheng arriving late at the far post to ram the ball home.

It was 3-0 when teenage striker Bubacarr Camara struck with a looping header.

But Kirklands fought back to be level at 3-3 before half-time with goals from Horbury Town and Kirklands players Amir Heldari, Luke Playford and Mehr Hussein.

Athletic regained the lead after the break as Danny Young’s pass found Cheng, who slid in and found the target.

However, they failed to add to their tally and Heldari gained his side a precious point with a goal right at the death.

The Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Cheng, Zserdicky and Mamadou Tourey.

A fine first-half hat-trick from Hammad Ali helped Wakefield Athletic’s second string to an 8-4 home win over King George in Championship One.

They were ahead from the tenth minute when a flowing move ended with a defence splitting pass from captain Rayhaan Pervaiz, which was latched onto by Ali.

A defensive error then allowed Ali through for his second before the Eastmoor outfit upped their game to level.

Good football down the left led to striker Mohammed Usman going clean through to score before Ali completed his hat-trick. Athletic led 6-2 at half-time after Mohammed Usman unselfishly cut back for Clinton Shaibu to score and great work by Ali led to Usman bagging his second.

King George were first to score after the break with a header from a corner, but Alexandru Cazacu netted after a surging run to make it 7-3.

The visitors retaliated immediately with a well taken set-piece goal only for Athletic to have the final word as Cazacu scored again after Burhan Ahmed’s initial effort had been cleared off the line.

On target for King George were Billy Wood, Michael Liversidge, Lee Watson and Joe Turfney. The Mikey Bell MOM went to Ali, Pervaiz and Cazacu.

Wakefield Athletic B suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of St Ignatius in Championship Two.

They led 3-2 at half-time only to lose 6-4 as Sam Duffy led for the visitors with a hat-trick.

Athletic were ahead in the second minute as captain Andrew Johnson’s cross was parried into the back of his own net by the visitors goalkeeper under pressure from Tom Howden.

Within three minutes St Ignatius were level with a 30-yard thunderbolt and the sides exchanged goals again, Samba Jabbi scoring.

Athletic led at the break after James Lindsay’s great run led to Jacob Laskowski netting.

The visitors came out for the second half in whirlwind fashion and scored four goals in 15 minutes to take the game away from Wakefield.

Although Lindsay scored Athletic’s fourth goal it was just a consolation.

The Mikey Bell MOM went to Samba Jabbi, Lindsay and Andrew Jackson.

Elsewhere in the Wakefield Sunday League there were wins for Horse & Jockey, Peacock and Nostell MW Sunday in Premiership One.

Jak Kelly (two) and Islem Jandoubi were scorers as Horse & Jockey beat Ryhill 4-2.

Peacock won 5-1 at Frickley Colliery while Nostell came out on top in a match in which 16 goals were scored. Dillon Connelly led the way with four while Billy Mole hit a hat-trick after coming off the subs' bench and there was one each from Josh Craig and Ben McAdam in a remarkable 10-6 victory over Castleford FC Sundays.

Despite a goal from Patrick Davies, previously unbeaten Stanley United went down 2-1 to Fryston AFC.

Joshua Billingham bagged the only goal of the game as Travellers Stanley won at AFC Ackworth in Premiership Two.

Craig Rafter was on target for Kirklands Reserves, but they lost 3-1 at Navigation in Championship One. Lewis Boddy, Samuel Reid and Harry Tingle netted for the hosts.

Wrenthorpe Rangers won 2-0 away to Pontefract Collieries in Championship Two as Alfie Goddard and Shabaz Ali netted their goals.