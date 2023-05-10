News you can trust since 1852
Chequerfield edge out Fryston AFC to win first Wakefield Sunday League crown

Chequerfield FC clinched their first Wakefield Sunday League title in emphatic style in a winner take all clash between Premiership One’s two best teams.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 10th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Going into the game one point behind reigning champions Fryston, the Pontefract-based Chequerfield knew a win would seal the championship as it was their opponents’ final league game of the season.

A draw would also have suited Chequerfield as they still had a game left after this one, but there was no settling for a point as they hit the goal trail to record a convincing victory.

Mikey Dunn led the way with a four-goal salvo while James Earley and substitute Declan Walker were also on target in a 6-0 victory.

Chequerfield FC's winning Wakefield Sunday League team. Picture: Angie BreenChequerfield FC's winning Wakefield Sunday League team. Picture: Angie Breen
Chequerfield FC's winning Wakefield Sunday League team. Picture: Angie Breen
Fryston, who have led the table for most of the season, did not have their cause improved as Josh Blackmore was sent-off for two yellow card offences.

Defeat was tough on them as they have only suffered two league defeats all season and have defended the title won last year strongly throughout.

But Chequerfield have also enjoyed a terrific season with just one loss and 13 wins in their 15 matches. They were the stronger on the day and will now be looking to defend their crown next season.

Chequerfield players celebrate after clinching the Wakefield Sunday League title. Picture: Angie BreenChequerfield players celebrate after clinching the Wakefield Sunday League title. Picture: Angie Breen
Chequerfield players celebrate after clinching the Wakefield Sunday League title. Picture: Angie Breen

Glasshoughton Rangers are Premiership Two champions, finishing four points ahead of Navigation Tavern.

Angel Inn Sundays’ promotion hopes in Championship One suffered a major setback as they lost 5-3 to King George OB who had Lee Selby (two), Devan McIntosh, Bradley Whitaker and Billy Wood on target.

Pontefract Collieries Sunday ensured they did not finish bottom of Championship Two as they beat basement side St Ignatius 5-2 with goals from Jack Boden (two), Lucas Brear, Jordan Kirby and Oliver Rapley.

Chequerfield players show off the Wakefield Sunday League trophy. Picture: Angie BreenChequerfield players show off the Wakefield Sunday League trophy. Picture: Angie Breen
Chequerfield players show off the Wakefield Sunday League trophy. Picture: Angie Breen
