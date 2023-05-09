Wakefield Athletic end season on a high as Danny Young and Kane Whitaker bag hat-tricks

Athletic concluded their campaign in emphatic style and have finished in a highly creditable third place.

They started with intensity and setting the tone to be the aggressor in the game from the kick-off with a goal within the first 10 minutes following good combination play between Raymond Cheng and Josh Hemingway with the latter bending his forward pass to Danny Young who made no mistake in dispatching round the on-rushing keeper to put his side 1-0 ahead.

A restart followed with Peacock finding some inroads as Jimmy Greenhough put Brad Lowden through on goal, but the alert goalkeeper George Mitchell stepped up to the challenge.

Goal scorers in Wakefield Athletic's Premiership One 8-2 success over Peacock FC (from left) Danny Young, Kane Whitaker, Kieran Young and Ray Cheng.

Ruthless Wakefield went on to score a further three more goals before the break.

A lovely first-time finish from Cheng saw him latch onto a well weighted cross by Whitaker following good play again on the right with Josh Jones, Abubakary Touray and Josh Hemingway combining.

Whitaker went from goal maker to goal taker as he picked up the ball on the edge of the box and curled his effort into the bottom corner with the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

Danny Young then got his brace just before half-time with a low drive into the corner to make it 4-0.

A change of personnel for the visitors saw rewards as Greenhough found himself through on goal to pull a goal back for Peacock in the second half.

But Athletic saw this as a wake-up call and manoeuvred through the gears as they responded with a further quickfire four goals in 10 minutes.

Forward Danny Young, who cannot stop scoring, completed his hat-trick on the hour followed by Whitaker notching another two goals to complete his treble, with his third impressing onlookers as he slotted home after evading a couple of challenges.

Winger Kieran Young added to his side’s tally with a well-timed run into the box as he rippled the net through a melee of bodies in the penalty box after Bubacarr Camara’s initial effort had been blocked.

Peacock grabbed a late consolation goal as Brad Lowden found himself with acres of space following an array of blocked efforts from his teammates.

The game was managed well to full-time as the spine Josh Harrison, Jack Rothery, Joe Dack, Gavin Pearson, Banta Darbol, commanded by Gary Jones, limited any joy for the visitors and saw the hosts finish in third spot in their maiden season in Premiership One.

The Howdens man of the match for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Kane Whitaker, Gavin Pearson and Josh Hemmingway.

Wakefield Athletic B fell to a 4-2 defeat in their last game of the season away at Westgate Common in Championship Two.

Westgate’s hero was Lewis Holt who scored all his side’s goals, thefirst afteronly three minutes.

Athletic rallied and got an equaliser. A Jimmy Holman corner was met by striker Abdul Mohammedkair who powerfully headed home to make it 1-1.

It was Westgate who started the second half more brightly and they were awarded a penalty on the 50th minute which was smashed down the middle of the goal by Holt to regain the lead for his side.

Five minutes later, Westgate made it 3-1 as a long ball found the striker Holt in acres of space to slot home.

Wakefield again rallied and found a way back into the game again from a corner as Holman's delivery was met by captain Sean Hodson who steered his effort on target.

Athletic pressed for an equaliser, but a goal 10 minutes from time from the clinical Holt decided the game.

Although the day’s result was a disappointment, Wakefield Athletic B have had a great season with plenty to celebrate with their spot in the league and a league cup finalist.