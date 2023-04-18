Sunday League: Josh Jones makes an impact to set Wakefield Athletic on way to win at Frickley Colliery

A robust backline of Michael Hidle, Josh Hemingway, Danny Jones, Joe Dack and Jack Rothery was in fine form for Athletic, but Frickley also held firm with Kane Whitaker’s effort over being the closest to a goal in the first half.

Manager Davy Jones introduced five substitutes for the second half and Josh Jones made an impact by opening the scoring with a first time shot after latching onto along ball forward by keeper Michael Hidle.

The goal sparked life into both sides with Frickley forcing play into the opposition half, but sound defending from Axel Du Ciel Ndwanyi and Josh Harrison disabled attempts on goal.

Wakefield Athletic goal scorers against Frickley Colliery Josh Jones, Bubacarr Camara and Kane Whitaker.

Midfield duo Banta Darbol and Samir Khamis set up Joe Dack to launch a ball forward for Bubacarr Camara and he then beat the goalkeeper and backheeled the ball into the open net to make it 2-0.

The third goal followed quickly as flowing football led to Josh Jones running down the right wing into the box, setting up Whitaker who saw his effort saved by the keeper initially before reacting to the loose ball sharply to net from the rebound.

The Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield was shared by Dack, Hemmingway and Rothery.

A last-gasp goal from Levi Johnson earned Westgate Common a share of the spoils in a six-goal thriller with Wakefield Athletic B in Championship Two.

The game started with both teams trying to force an opening and battling for possession in midfield. The first 20 minutes saw both teams forcing half chances to try and find the first goal but to no avail.

The game was open and a late double save by Wakefield goalkeeper Ali Jamegay kept the scores level at half time.

Westgate opened the scoring after the break through Louie Holt’s powerful shot from the edge of the area.

Athletic levelled when Josh Noon’s cross was headed home by striker Abdul Mohammedkair, but conceded again as Callum Bethel's long free-kick deceived everyone, took a bounce and found its way into the roof of the net.

Again, Wakefield fought back and Matheuz Gronowski chested the ball down before hitting a clean half volley from the edge of the area into the net to make it 2-2.

Sensing a win, Athletic kept attacking and a delightful ball from James Lewis over the top found James Lindsay, whose driving run saw him beat two players. His powerful shot hit the post, but Jacob Laskowski reacted fastest to the rebound by scoring off his chest to make it 3-2 with five minutes to go.

However, this was not to be the end of events. In the dying minute, Westgate forced an attack down the left resulting in a cross into the six-yard box. The Wakefield keeper struggled to keep hold of the ball under pressure and it fell kindly to striker Johnson who poked home to make it 3-3 and a deserved point for Common.

The Howdens man of the match award for Athletic was shared by James Lewis, Chris Crawshaw and Josh Noon.

Chequerfield maintained their title bid in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership One with an emphatic 9-1 win over Peacock Wakefield.

Glasshoughton Rangers confirmed that they will be Premiership Two champions with a 3-1 home success against closest challengers Navigation Tavern.

Two goals by Ben Muggleton and one from Gary Maclaren took Rangers 11 points clear of their rivals who only have three games left to play.

Elsewhere in the division, Jordan Geldart led the way with a hat-trick as Dale Club hammered Eggborough Eagles 11-1.

Callum Geldart, James Chiodo, WIlliam Harris, Joe Martin, Jack Smith, Jack Woods, Jordan Marshall-Kilty and Daniel Simpson were also on target for the winners with Nathan Perks netting for the losing team.

Kirklands First edged out Wakefield Athletic A 3-2 as Daniel McKie (two) and Amir Heidari scored for the winners and Haseeb Ahmed and Riyadul Islam replied.

Jack Farrar (two), Antony Dickinson and Liam Churchill were Great Preston Sunday scorers in their 4-0 success against Flockton in Championship One.

Leaders Angel Inn were in Presidents Cup action and beat Travellers Stanley 2-1 to reach the final with goals from Morgan East and Billy Passey.

Liam Jaques replied for Travellers.

Kirklands Reserves went down 3-0 to Staincross in Championship Two.