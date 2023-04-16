Horbury Town head for NCE League play-offs final after win over Harrogate Railway
Horbury Town’s promotion dream lives on after they stunned promotion favourites Harrogate Railway Athletic.
Town were clear outsiders going into the NCE Division One play-offs semi-final at Harrogate after they only sealed a sixth place finish on the last day of the regular season while their hosts had finished a strong second.
But on the day they produced a battling display that saw them turn the tables on opponents who had finished 26 points ahead of them.
Gibril Bojang's 19th minute strike proved to be the winner as Horbury won 1-0 in a closely fought game.
It was a goal worthy to win any important match as Bojang stepped up to take a free-kick more than 25 yards out and proceeded to beat the defensive wall and keeper with a high class strike that found the the net via the crossbar.
Darren Barnes' side then defended like their lives depended on it and held on to their slim advantage until the break.
The second half saw Bojang go close to doubling his tally with another free-kick that clipped the roof of the net.
But Town had to ride their luck when their hosts were awarded a penalty and Daniel Thirkell smashed the ball against the crossbar. Somehow the ball bounced down and hit the bar again before keeper Paul Hagreen was able to gratefully grab it.
Sam Kyeremeh saw an effort well held by the home keeper as Town looked to try and put the semi-final to bed.
It remained in the balance right to the end, however, with Horbury having to go through six nail-biting minutes of added time.
They saw it through and the 1-0 success means they will now travel to play third-placed Rossington Main in the play-offs final after they won another close encounter, 1-0 against Wakefield AFC.
The game will take place at Rossington’s Welfare ground on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, with a place in the Premier Division to join champions Campion next season in the NCEL’s top flight.
it will be a final of contrasts with Rossington aiming for promotion from Division One for the first time since they entered the league in 1991 while it would be promotion at the first attempt for Horbury who have enjoyed a fantastic first season at step 6 since they were promoted from the West Yorkshire League.