News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
6 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
9 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
9 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
10 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
11 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Horbury Town head for NCE League play-offs final after win over Harrogate Railway

​Horbury Town’s promotion dream lives on after they stunned promotion favourites Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 16th Apr 2023, 21:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 21:50 BST

​Town were clear outsiders going into the NCE Division One play-offs semi-final at Harrogate after they only sealed a sixth place finish on the last day of the regular season while their hosts had finished a strong second.

But on the day they produced a battling display that saw them turn the tables on opponents who had finished 26 points ahead of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gibril Bojang's 19th minute strike proved to be the winner as Horbury won 1-0 in a closely fought game.

Match winner Gibril Bojang scored the goal that took Horbury Town into the NCEL Division One play-offs final.Match winner Gibril Bojang scored the goal that took Horbury Town into the NCEL Division One play-offs final.
Match winner Gibril Bojang scored the goal that took Horbury Town into the NCEL Division One play-offs final.
Most Popular

It was a goal worthy to win any important match as Bojang stepped up to take a free-kick more than 25 yards out and proceeded to beat the defensive wall and keeper with a high class strike that found the the net via the crossbar.

Darren Barnes' side then defended like their lives depended on it and held on to their slim advantage until the break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second half saw Bojang go close to doubling his tally with another free-kick that clipped the roof of the net.

But Town had to ride their luck when their hosts were awarded a penalty and Daniel Thirkell smashed the ball against the crossbar. Somehow the ball bounced down and hit the bar again before keeper Paul Hagreen was able to gratefully grab it.

Sam Kyeremeh saw an effort well held by the home keeper as Town looked to try and put the semi-final to bed.

It remained in the balance right to the end, however, with Horbury having to go through six nail-biting minutes of added time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They saw it through and the 1-0 success means they will now travel to play third-placed Rossington Main in the play-offs final after they won another close encounter, 1-0 against Wakefield AFC.

Read More
Emley's play-off hopes are dashed with narrow defeat at Hallam

The game will take place at Rossington’s Welfare ground on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, with a place in the Premier Division to join champions Campion next season in the NCEL’s top flight.

it will be a final of contrasts with Rossington aiming for promotion from Division One for the first time since they entered the league in 1991 while it would be promotion at the first attempt for Horbury who have enjoyed a fantastic first season at step 6 since they were promoted from the West Yorkshire League.