Christmas cheer for Nostell MW and Wakefield AFC - but leaders Horbury Town suffer second successive defeat

​Nostell MW gave themselves some festive cheer when they came away from Maltby Main with all three points in Division One of the NCE League.

​Going into the game fourth from bottom and 13 points behind their hosts, Welfare produced one of their best all-round displays of the season as they won 2-1.

Kenneth Tafireyi put Nostell ahead after 20 minutes and they doubled their advantage on the stoke of half-time through Thomas Booth.

Hayden Ward pulled a goal back for Maltby 13 minutes into the second half to make for a tense final half-hour, but the visitors defended well to hold onto their lead until the final whistle.

Harold Monkam Djeukam helped Nostell MW to an away win at Maltby Main.

The result saw Welfare climb to 17th – three points above the relegation zone – ahead of their next game at Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday.

Wakefield AFC had to work hard to keep their winning run going, but took all three points from their short trip to Glasshoughton Welfare.

Recent signing Curtis Morrison scored the only goal of the game after 34 minutes to make it nine wins in a row in the NCE Division One.

They were down to 10 men for 70 minutes with striker Shay Evans-Booth as an emergency stand-in goalkeeper after starting keeper Paul Cooper was sent-off.

Despite the result the Falcons stayed in sixth place, but they are now down to 16 points behind leaders Horbury Town with four games in hand. They host Harrogate Railway Athletic next Saturday.

Horbury suffered a second successive defeat when they went down 2-1 at home to South Leeds.

Their former player Ben Agu put the visitors ahead and although James Cusworth equalised 12 minutes from time Scott Jones won it for Souths late on.

A trip to Swallownest is next up for Town next Saturday.