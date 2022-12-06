Controversial decisions leave Pontefract Collieries frustrated against leaders Worksop Town

Again, as the week before, it was a narrow loss as they went down 3-2 away to leaders Worksop Town despite a battling effort.

Joe Lumsden continued his fine recent form with a brace, first a well taken finish after good play by Gavin Allott and the second a striker’s goal after a volley from Adam Priestley was not held.

But he did not end up on the field after being harshly sent-off for two bookable offences in the eyes of the referee.

Joe Lumsden scored two goals before being unluckily sent-off for Pontefract Collieries against Worksop Town.

Colls felt further hard done to by a contentious penalty decision that saw Worksop score their first goal through Liam Hughes after Lumsden had given Craig Rouse’s men a seventh minute lead.

And to add to the frustration it was former Ponte striker Vaughan Redford who scored the home team's other two goals, either side of half-time.

“I thought we started off ever so well and we were in control,” said Colls manager Rouse.

"But they are a good team, they have won 16 or 17 on the spin and you can see why.

"When you come to places like this you’ve got to stand strong and we’ve done that in the main, but we’ve gifted them one or two goals and we’re not happy with that.

"We have got character in abundance, but if you give teams opportunities to get 2-1 in front and 3-1 in front then you are giving yourselves a mountain to climb – and we’ve done it all too often this season.

"The result won’t define our season, but we’ve got to make sure we get a reaction because we are in a bit of a rut at this moment in time.”

Friday night football returns to the Hunters Stadium when Pontefract host Brighouse Town tomorrow and will be looking for revenge after the six-goal drubbing they suffered at the hands of their opponents last month.

"We want to show some fight and some bottle,” added Rouse.

"There’s a lot of difference in showing some fight and keeping people on the pitch and people having to leave the pitch.

"The referee seemed to not be able to wait to get Joe off. It’s probably the cleanest tackle of the game, he takes the ball, plays it onto their man, it spins up in the air and he flashes him a second yellow card.

"It looks like another one of them where we’ve lost our discipline, but it’s not a sending off.