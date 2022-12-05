Ossett United manager Grant Black frustrated by his side's finishing against bottom of table Tadcaster

The goalless draw away to Tadcaster Albion, who came into the game at the bottom of the table without a home win all season, left Ossett in 13th place.

A battling effort by the hosts earned them a draw, but United created plenty of chances and were let down by their finishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first 45 minutes were pretty even, but we changed the formation at half-time and we created enough chances to win five games,” said manager Black.

Ossett United manager Grant Black was unhappy with his side's inability to put the ball in the back of the net at Tadcaster Albion.

"I’m not talking one-on-ones or shorts from outside box, I’m talking about three yards out, four yards out, one yard out and this went on for 49 minutes in the second half.

"It’s not one player, it’s everybody. We’re misfiring from all areas really. The strikers are missing theirs, the midfielders are getting spaces and they are missing theirs, the wide players were getting into positions and missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You just think it’s going to be one of them nights.

"We kept a clean sheet and we got a point, but we have to bring somebody in who can put the ball in the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s pretty obvious we are creating chances and we look dangerous until the last thing, which is unfortunately where you get your points from, so we are going to have to juggle things around and make some money in the budget to bring somebody in."

Ossett will now be hoping for better fortune against second from bottom Shildon at home this Saturday.