The 26-year-old has turned down some big offers from clubs at Ossett’s level and higher to sign for Grant Black’s team and cannot wait to get started with a squad he believes can push for promotion from the Pitching In NPL East.

After starting out at York City, Coates has gone on to play for Tadcaster Albion, Bradford Park Avenue, Harrogate Town and Scarborough Athletic and last season won both the Ashton United directors’ player of the year and their supporters club player of the year.

“It’s great to welcome Harry to Ossett United,” said chairman James Rogers.

"He has an outstanding pedigree in non-league football and I can’t wait to see him wearing the Ossett United shirt.

"Grant has been building his squad over the last few weeks adding strength in depth and recruiting quality players to add to the good players we already had. Onwards and upwards.”

Coates explained why he has opted for Ingfield ahead of other clubs he could have joined.

He said: "It was a really tough decision as I had a lot of really good clubs and managers I respect highly come in for me from both this and the league above.

"So I took a while to make sure I was joining the right club even if it did take me longer than Grant was hoping.

"But I want to be in promotion fights. And in a dressing room where I’m really going to enjoy my football. And I feel like whatever club He manages he does that, so that is why I decided to join to Ossett United.

"I’ve been interested in who he has been signing for the last couple of weeks. Most of the lads he has brought in I know from playing with or against and he is definitely getting a side together to push for promotion. So I’m excited to come in and help climb the table.”

