After victories in their three previous games in the Pitching In NPL East United went into last Saturday’s match in good spirits and looked on course for another win when Craig Nelthorpe put them ahead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

But Shildon remained in the contest with the hosts unable to press home their advantage and took home a point thanks to Benjamin Reay’s equaliser on 72 minutes.

“It was a scrappy game. The pitch makes it difficult for anybody to play and there are going to be scrappy games," said manager Black.

Craig Nelthorpe opened the scoring for Ossett United with a penalty against Shildon. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"We started bright again, they had a 10-15 minute spell in the first half, but we rode that out well and it was a great move for the penalty between (Chris) Dawson and Nelly (Nelthorpe).

"I was really comfortable and just didn’t feel that we were going to concede for the rest of the game really and we were still creating chances.

"Then Coatesy (Harry Coates) comes off and it slightly changed the game. I felt we went a little bit disorganised and it took them too long to organise and regroup back together.

"But it’s another point on the board and the last time we played them Ossett United lost 1-0 so it’s progress.

"We wanted to get three points, but it’s four unbeaten, we dust ourselves off and we will try and get three points now at Hebburn.”

Third-placed Hebburn Town are set to provide a big test of Ossett’s improvement when the two teams meet in the next league game in the north east this Saturday.

Ossett, meanwhile, have issued a statement following crowd problems in the game with Bridlington Town involving a group of young supporters.

The statement made on behalf of the club’s board of directors said: “In recent games there have sadly been some unpleasant events that are affecting the enjoyment of other supporters and affecting the playing of the game with Tuesday’s game being briefly stopped by the referee due to the actions of several of our younger fans.

"Whilst it may seem like harmless boisterous fun to some, when the referee has to stop the game due to issues with crowd control, there is a serious risk that this could create serious repercussions for the club with action being taken by Football Association, which could result in a substantial fine for the club or points deduction.

“Whilst stewards and club officials were quick to react to the issues, the large group of youngsters are challenging to engage with and when key individuals were asked to leave the ground and refused, the police had to be called which then resulted in a large group being ejected from the ground.

"We do not want to do this, but when behaviour crosses the line then it is our duty to act for the broader enjoyment and safety of all supporters at the game and to ensure the club is seen to be managing issues in the right way and therefore avoiding possible action by the Football Association.

"Whilst the individuals concerned were ejected from our most recent game, they are not banned.

“At Ossett United we want all our supporters to be as passionate as they possibly can in support of our club – the players will always be at their best when our supporters get fully behind the team and show their full support and passion. But supporters must abide by the rules set down by the Football Association and Ossett United Football Club and always follow the instructions of our stewards and club officials.

“Therefore, unless there is a marked improvement in behaviour then the club will have no option but to follow the advice from police and the FA which would see, for example, under 16s not being allowed entry to the ground unless accompanied by a responsible adult.

"It’s also important to note that since the beginning of this current season, certain areas of the ground have been made unavailable to unaccompanied U16s, such as the Main Stand, which is now our Family Stand.

"We believe the majority who attend our games do so to watch the football and have a good time. We also believe the majority are not there to cause problems.

"Therefore we ask if anti-social behaviour does occur, please move away from the area. By distancing yourself it makes it easier to identify the troublemakers. Choosing to remain in the group simply puts you at risk of being ejected from the ground.”

The statement continued: "The club is working closely with the police who in turn are linking up with the local schools.