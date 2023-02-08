​Grant Black’s men followed up the morale-boosting 4-1 win over Tadcaster Albion with a hard fought 1-0 success at Grimsby Borough at the weekend and completed a hat-trick of successes with a come from behind 2-1 win at Ingfield.

Bridlington opened the scoring through Lewis Dennison on 21 minutes before the match was turned on its head with two goals in three minutes just before half-time.

James Walshaw was the scorer of both goals to take his tally to four in three games since he returned to the club.

Ossett United's James Walshaw scored twice against Bridlington Town.

There were no further goals after the break with Ossett managing the game well to ensure another three points.

Black was delighted with his team’s efforts in the win at Grimsby, which came courtesy of a seventh minute penalty by Craig Nelthorpe.

He said: “It’s a fantastic three points against a team that were unbeaten in 12 games and full of confidence.

"We knew we had to make it difficult and stop their flow of play and the first half we did that really well.

"We got the penalty and put that away. Wally (James Walshaw) had a few chances and the team in general had a few chances.

"The second half was roles reversed. We rode our luck a bit and the keeper Coops (Paul Cooper) who we brought in from Barnsley was absolutely fantastic.

"But there’s been games we’ve drawn where we’ve deserved more and not had that luck.

"The players have battled for the cause to get three points and they have set another standard in what they’ve done.”