'It's good to be back' says James Walshaw after winning return with Ossett United

Striker Walshaw left the club in the summer in a move to higher division Liversedge, but recently has been banging the goals in on a dual registration with NCE Premier side Emley before a return to Ingfield beckoned.

In his latest “debut” Walshaw gave Ossett something they had been missing with his goal instinct and they came from one down to record their first victory of 2023 – and first since winning 4-0 at Grantham Town back in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s good to be back,” said Walshaw, who was only denied a hat-trick when he saw a second half penalty saved.

James Walshaw scored two goals against Tadcaster Albion on his return to Ossett United.

"I didn’t want to leave in the first place, it was different circumstances, but it’s good to come back and show what I can do.

"I think this squad we’ve got will get the best out of me and it showed. There were quite a few chances on offer and luckily we put them away.

"It’s good to play up front with Alex (Peterson). He’s fantastic at this level, he holds the ball up well and wins his headers. You can gamble as a striker. When the ball goes up to Alex more often than not he will win it.

"I think we struck up a good partnership.”

On how the game went, Walshaw added: "We went 1-0 down, which was disappointing, but there was always belief in the lads that we were going to get it back.

"We got the first quite early, which was good, and then a second quite quickly after that so we were always in control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We could have scored a few more goals – the penalty obviously should have gone in, but hey ho, we finished it off nicely with a good bit of play at the end.”

United made the early running only to find themselves behind when a counter attack was finished off by Nathan Dyer.

The hosts were level within six minutes as skipper Danny South flicked the ball on and Walshaw pounced for the goal he was looking for on his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And two minutes later it was 2-1 with Walshaw supplying the finish again after good play by Janni Lipka and Harry Gagen.

A third goal in seven minutes followed with Peterson netting and Ossett were in command at half-time.

Tadcaster improved early in the second half, but were met by good defence with Dyer coming closest to a goal with an effort cleared off the line.

Walshaw missed a chance to put the game to bed just after the hour as his penalty was saved after Craig Nelthorpe’s cross was blocked by the hand of Jack Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the 74th minute it was effectively all over as Oli Metcalfe was left with a tap-in after being unselfishly set up by Peterson.