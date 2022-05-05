Crown Scissett triumph in thrilling President's Cup final as Josh Gower's late goal floors West End Terriers

A thrilling final saw Crown surge into a 2-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes while the Terriers deservedly clawed their way back to make it 2-2 with two goals inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half to play their part in this enthralling encounter.

Both sides were intent to make early inroads and it was Scissett who drew first blood with a superb strike from midfielder Luke Charlesworth following an assist from Jacob Hawke with seven minutes on the clock.

Before the Hemsworth outfit could reorganise, Crown doubled their tally seven minutes later when a Cameron Guest effort was blocked by defender Dave North but the loose ball fell to Jack Haigh who sent in a rasping effort on the turn from 30 yards out past the surprised keeper Kailum Johnson.

Jubilant Crown Scissett after their 3-2 success over West End Terriers to lift the President's Cup.

West End gradually grew into the game as both Ben Austin and Jack Collins sent in efforts that went narrowly wide before the instrumental Nathan Harrop saw his surging run and effort force a full-length save from Crown keeper Conor Mahoney at the expense of a corner.

In isolated breaks, a long pass from Crown defender Aaron Kiplin from the left to right found the unmarked Austin who fluffed his golden opportunity with the keeper at his mercy.

At the other end, Nathan Harrop saw his long-range effort skim off the top of the Crown crossbar.

Crown Sissett's goal scorers (left to right) Luke Charlesworth, Jack Haigh and match winner Josh Gower with Pennine Trophies man of the match, goalkeeper Conor Mahoney.

A tactical switch by the Hemsworth outfit in the second half saw the lively Nathan Harrop move up from the centre of midfield to a striker's role and this proved to be a master stroke with his brace bring the score line to 2-2 inside the opening minutes.

Terriers won a 50/50 ball in the middle of the park and Nathan Harrop was found by his brother Dale before surging forward, leaving the recovering defenders in his trail as he skipped past the keeper to fire home.

Minutes later, a long punt from a West End defender evaded the header of the Crown defender and saw Nathan Harrop pounce and run over 40 yards before scoring his sides equaliser in majestic fashion.

Crown fought gamely against the sustained pressure from the Hemsworth side and stood the test of the physicality of their opponents before forcing keeper Kailum Johnson into a point-blank stop in the 77th minute.

The Crown Scissett goalkeeper makes a brave save against West End Terriers. Picture: Angie Breen

The game seemed to be destined to go into extra-time but seven minutes from time a cross from the right by Jacob Hawke found Gower inside the Terriers danger zone nd he drove the ball through the keeper's legs from close-range for what proved to be the winning goal and a crowning glory for this team.

Match ball for the final was sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.

The man of the match award, sponsored by Pennine Trophies (Heckmondwike) went to keeper Conor Mahoney, of Crown Scissett.

The President's Cup was presented to Crown Scissett captain Cameron Guest by Wakefield & Sunday Football League secretary Tony Driver.

This Sunday the W&DSFL conclude their cup finals with the Landlord's Trophy final at the Nostell MW complex with a kick-off time of 10.30 am.

Entry is £3 for adults with concessions for children and elderly and the final sees Nostell MW (Sunday) take on the experienced Shepherds Arms who are reaching the end of an era after following the footsteps of the Redoubt and the King George who dominated local football over the last four decades.