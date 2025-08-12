Damaging back to back defeats halt early season Wakefield AFC optimism

Wakefield AFC skipper Chris Salt scored his side's third goal at South Leeds.

Wakefield AFC went into game week three of the NCE Division One season second in the early league running, with the chance to go first.

That was after an opening day 4-0 thrashing of Glasshoughton Welfare followed by a hard fought draw with likely league challengers Harrogate Railway that left most fans optimistic of a positive season ahead, writes Austin Ainsworth.

The midweek game at Dearne and District – a side that got the better of Wakefield on three occasions last season – was certain to test just how much progress Wakefield had made since pre-season and any areas of weakness would no doubt be exploited by the so-often relentless and well drilled South Yorkshire side.

Dearne had not had the best of starts in the league, but it did not take long from kick-off for it to become apparent that they were still the same force that demolished Wakefield 3-0 at this ground last season.

Wakefield were forced into changes, with centre-back Ashley Grayson missing through injury. Midfielder Rhys Thomas filled in at centre-back while young goalkeeper Logan Melville debuted in place of the absent Owen Evans.

The Falcons continued with the diamond formation seen in previous matches and made a decent start as they moved the ball well. That lasted all of 26 minutes, before the game began its descent in to a sorry affair that all associated with Wakefield would wish to forget.

Their defensive frailty was exhibited when a free-kick was delivered to the back post and knocked in for the hosts to take the lead.

Wakefield did have chances to equalise, first through a well hit and well saved Billy Mole volley and then twice through striker Ash Flynn, who initially raced through on goal and looked to finish around the stranded Dearne goalkeeper but somehow struck wide and then when he failed to connect with a header on the six-yard line.

Those moments, and the fact the score remained just 1-0 at half-time, meant there was hope for Wakefield at the start of the second half. That lasted just over five minutes until they were exposed as a long ball went unchallenged and Adam Baskerville took a good touch into the box and an even better finish back across goal.

Dearne repeated the trick on the opposite side just a minute later, when Cian Guest fired home.

It was unthinkable that the game could go as bad as it did for Wakefield last year, but things got even worse when Dearne stretched their lead to four goals in the 64th minute through a Jamie Austin penalty.

The spot-kick was awarded after Wakefield were again split open, leaving captain Chris Salt to make a rash challenge in the box as their striker attempted to get his shot away. Melville dived the right way and got his fingertips to the penalty, but it was struck too well for the keeper to prevent the goal.

He did prevent further embarrassment, however, with two fine saves when one-v-one late on.

So, instead of moving top of the league, Wakefield dropped to eighth, with some soul-searching to be done prior to their game away to South Leeds on Saturday.

Manager Steve Bodle made changes, ditching the 4-4-2 diamond formation that had been too easily exploited by Dearne and moving back to a conventional 4-3-3 formation that saw Evans return in goal, the Thomas brothers switch positions with each other in defence and Max Rhodes make his first start on the wing.

Early signs were there that Wakefield would put the midweek loss behind them as they started quickly, moving the ball with pace and purpose and nearly opening the scoring after a Tom Hinton drive from midfield on just five minutes saw his shot go just wide.

A spanner was thrown into the works, though, when against the run of play South Leeds took the lead through Tyler Bussue from a tight angle.

Wakefield heads did not drop and they were immediately back on the front foot, peppering the South Leeds goal with good chances for Akeel Francis, Salt and Callum Nicell.

Eventually their dominance bore fruit as a good cross from Igor Mlynarski found Francis in the box. He was brought down, but stepped back up to convert the resulting penalty for his fourth goal in five games.

It was all Wakefield for the remainder of the half and they went ahead in the 37th minute through Rhys Thomas following a dazzling interchange between Flynn and Hinton.

Wakefield started the second half with a similar move, with Flynn fluffing his shot at the end after he was knocked off balance by the recovering defender.

The South Leeds goalkeeper launched his goal-kick upfield and Wakefield got it all wrong in defence, failing to clear on several occasions before the ball eventually dropped for ex-Falcons stalwart Harley Blankley to fire past Evans.

The hosts regained the lead just after the hour mark as the ball came racing across the edge of the box where Blankley fired first-time into the net.

It was Wakefield’s turn to hit back on 69 minutes as a Hinton corner was bravely headed home by captain Salt.

But they could not go on to win and it was South Leeds who clinched a 4-3 victory with a well struck free-kick by Taylor Starkey worthy of winning any game.

The second defeat in a week saw the Falcons drop to 13th and there is work to do defensively.

Wakefield’s next opportunity to put things right comes with a Friday night fixture at home to 15th-placed Louth Town.