Dan Jarvis leaves role as Ossett United Ladies manager

Dan Jarvis.

Jarvis cited work and other commitments as his reasons for leaving the job and said it had been a hard decision.

He said: “When I first joined the club in 2018 I didn’t expect to create the bonds and relationships with staff and players like I have.

“I want to thank every single player I have had the privilege to have coached and managed over the years. You all made my time at the club what it was and have made me a better coach than I was before I joined.

“To the coaches and back room staff I have been lucky enough to call colleagues, thank you for the good times.

“I look forward to watching the club progress toward the FAWNL. This has been a special chapter in my career and the club will always have a special place in my heart.”

For now Alex Thomas has taken over in charge of the first team and will be given an opportunity to stake a claim to the manager’s job.

A club statement read: "We are saddened to announce that Jarvo has stepped down from the role as first team manager.

“All of us at Ossett United Ladies cannot thank Jarvo enough for all his hard work and dedication.

“Jarvo has been a pinnacle role to the club’s success since he first joined Ossett and partnered up with Emily Senior.