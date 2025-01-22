Danny Mayes stars as Wakefield Athletic teams are back in Sunday League football action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the festive break and recent poor weather, it was a welcome change after five weeks for football to be played on a Sunday and any neutral watching was treated to a great game between Wakefield Athletic A and Premiership Two leaders Whitwood Metrostars.

Athletic knocked Whitwood out of the Seymour Cup this season and history was to repeat itself in this league game as they won 3-1.

The opening 10 minutes were cagey with both teams being wasteful on the ball. However, Athletic took the lead with a corner by Ash Downing that went directly into the net.

Whitwood battled hard to try and gain a foothold, but Athletic were finding too much space in the middle of the park with Jacob Marsh in particular exploiting it and carved out the much better chances with Downing and Marsh both forcing good stops from the keeper.

Danny Mayes scored his first goal for Wakefield Athletic A in their hard fought 3-1 success over Whitwood Metrostars.

Athletic doubled their tally following a wicked strike from Dave Mitchell, who received the ball about 25 yards from goal and completely ignored his manager’s call to drive into the box, hitting a ball that absolutely bamboozled the Whitwood keeper, swerving from right to left and nestling in the bottom left corner of the net.

Athletic largely remained untroubled at the back with some solid defensive play from the two Dannys Carter and Mayes.

Things were going well for Athletic until a controversial penalty was given against Mayes with players from both teams surprised at the decision from the merry whistle blower.

Whitwood were not going to look a gift horse in the mouth and centre back Elliott Walker scored with a sweetly struck penalty into the top right corner.

Athletic were asked by manager Chris Connolly before the second period to carry on doing exactly what they had been doing.

Mayes took this advice on perfectly and when the ball was spread out to him on the right wing, he beat two players and fired in a thunderous strike.

The Whitwood keeper managed to get a hand on the strike, but could not prevent it finding the far left corner for Athletic’s third goal and Mayes’ first in an Athletic shirt.

Whitwood tried to hit back, but spurned some great chances through a combination of poor finishing and a couple of fine saves by Will Rushforth in the Athletic goal.

The On Track Coffee man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic A was shared by Mayes, Mitchell and Carter.

On Sunday, Wakefield Athletic A host Hemsworth MW.

​Wakefield Athletic’s Premiership One game away at Junk Old Boys was called off at the eleventh hour with the Shelley Football Community Complex deeming their pitches frozen.

Athletic’s next game sees them host Fishers FC at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club Complex.

Wakefield Athletic B struggled to rediscover their pre-Christmas rhythm, as they fell to a 4-2 Championship One quarter-final League Cup defeat away to Great Preston.

In freezing cold conditions, combined with a heavy pitch, Athletic struggled to put together any long patches of possession with the home side enjoying the best of the opening exchanges. They made use of this to take a 1-0 lead.

A tactical change on the half-hour by manager Jonny Wootton saw midfielder Kieran Noon moved to right wing-back with Will Marshall moving to a more favoured position in the middle of the park. This was followed by Athletic’s best period of play and they were unlucky to concede shortly before half-time.

Great Preston regained control early in the second half, but top scorer Matty Wootton came to life on 60 minutes, picking the ball up on half-way and spreading it out to Keiran Noon on the right.

Noon played the ball back into Wootton, who cleverly beat his marker before lashing the ball home from 16 yards out to reduce the arrears to a single goal margin..

Athletic continued to probe, but poor marking from a corner saw the home team make it 3-1 and a mix-up with defence and keeper saw Great Preston take a comprehensive 4-1 lead.

Substitute James “Scotty” Lewis scored a fine free-kick from outside the box to reduce the deficit on 85 minutes for the visitors, but it was too little too late to mount a comeback and saw Great Preston secure a semi-final berth in the League Cup.

Jack Baker was outstanding in midfield and shared the Wates man of the match honours with defender Josh Hemmingway and keeper Ali Jamegay, who made several good saves, especially in the first half.

This Sunday, Wakefield Athletic B travel away to Hanging Heaton.