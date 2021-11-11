Danny Young at the double as Wakefield Athletic hit back to win

Wakefield Athletic's Danny Young.

A game played in windy conditions saw Athletic have the elements behind them in the first half, but although young forward Bubacarr Camara and winger Mamadou Touray went close they were unable to score.

It was Ackworth who broke the deadlock when Brad Wilson’s volley was well saved by goalkeeper Aaron Dooley, but he bundled in the loose ball.

In the second half striker Danny Young made his presence felt following his introduction and equalised after being superbly found by a deep Josh Hemingway pass.

Athletic pushed for a winner with good support play by full-backs Josh Harrison and Josh Hemingway and driving runs coming from Edrisa Konetah and Adam Eddison.

Centre-half Kane Whitaker wanted to get involved up the field and he nearly provided the assist of the game as he skipped through Ackworth’s midfield beating three players before sliding Konetah through on goal, but the latter’s effort just hit the wrong side of the Ackworth post.

Dooley denied Andy Horbury at the other end before Athletic came up with an 87th minute winner as Jack Rothery through ball released Danny Young to finish in style.

Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Young, Rothery and Hemmingway.

Wakefield Athletic’s second string registered their eighth consecutive victory with a solid display as they swept past Shelley FC 3-1 in Championship One.

Athletic produced some good football despite the windy conditions, but failed to find the end product initially with great defending from the Shelly outfit repelling any opportunities.

A good piece of individual skill early in the second half from the in-form striker Hammad Ali saw him skip past two agricultural challenges before slotting the ball into the bottom right-hand corner to give Wakefield a deserved lead.

Athletic doubled their tally on the hour when a deep throw-in was flicked on and midfielder Riyadul Islam nudged the ball home from close range.

Shelley pushed forward in numbers with both Danny Simpson and Camran Hasan forcing home keeper Imran Uddin into vital stops. At the other end, a break-away counter-attack saw Ali end a solo run by rounding the on-rushing away keeper before passing the ball into the empty net to make it 3-0 and take his tally to 15 goals.

A late rally saw Shelley score a consolation with Oliver Ghee’s superbly taken free-kick.

Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Hammad Ali, Harmil Gerwal and Shazed Rafiq.

Nostell MW Sunday suffered a surprise 5-1 defeat away to Castleford FC Sundays in Premiership One.

Billy Mole put Nostell in front in the first half only for the hosts to blast back with five unanswered goals after the break.

Despite two goals from Callum McDonald, Horse & Jockey had to settle for a point from a 2-2 draw with Frickley Colliery.

Lee Selby (two), Mick Watson, Billy Wood and Joe Robinson were all on target as King George OB beat Navigation Tavern 5-1 in Championship One.

Angel Inn White were heavily beaten 6-0 at Great Preston Sundays.

A hat-trick from Matthew Theaker helped Travellers Stanley Reserves to a 6-0 win at Pontefract Collieries Sunday in Championship Two. Matthew Summersgill also netted twice.

Tom Busby netted for Wrenthorpe Rangers, but they were edged out 2-1 by Westgate Common, for who Louis Holt scored twice.