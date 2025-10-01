Debutant keeper Joe Head impresses on return to football with Athletic

Debutant goalkeeper Joe Head and goal scorer Danny Young helped Wakefield Athletic to a 1-1 draw at home to Nostell MW.

After playing without a recognised goalkeeper in their opening three fixtures Athletic manager Davy Jones gave debut to 20-year-old Joe Head who last played in 2021 for Drighlington Juniors – a huge risk, but he proved to be competent between the sticks with his positional play, distribution and shot stopping masterful.

Danny Young, Hammad Ali and Labi Adeniran missed gilt-edged chances for Athletic before Nostell MW broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a Ben Beaumont penalty.

The hosts equalised as Ali’s free-kick was headed down by Brett Billingham for Young to send a volley thundering into the top corner of the net.

WYCO Athletic goalkeeper Will Rushford saved a penalty but could not prevent Fryston AFC running away with a 7-2 success in Premiership One.

There were chances at both ends in the second half with Head coming to Athletic’s rescue twice with reactive saves in a period when his side were down to nine men. Athletic regrouped and created chances galore, but saw Edrissa Konateh, Adeniran (twice), Ali and Kane Whitaker fail to convert golden chances. A backheel effort from close range by Tanaka Manhopi appeared to cross the goal line only to be clawed out by goalkeeper George Bason as the game ended in a draw.

The Procrete man of the match was shared by debutant Head, Young and Theophilus Sithiole.

WYCO Athletic’s joy from their previous week’s derby win was shortlived as they were hammered 7-2 by early pacesetters Fryston AFC in Premiership One.

Fryston made the most of some poor defensive errors from WYCO from the outset. A brace each from Joe Campbell and Jamie Simpson and goals from Oguejiofor Chimaraoke, Joshua Lockwood and substitute Lissana Diaby consigned WYCO to a heavy defeat.

The Procrete man of the match award winners for Wakefield Athletic C from their game with White Rose (from left) Elgaily Mohammed, Abdalwahed Mohammedkair and Lucas Moorhouse.

The only positives for the visitors were a penalty save by Will Rushford and two fantastic free-kick goals from Dalton Holford and Ben Baines.

The CPI EuroMix man of the match went to Rushford, Sean Lawton and Danny Mayes.

Wakefield Athletic B produced arguably their strongest performance of the season despite an 8-2 defeat to two tiers higher Dewsbury United in a Landlords Trophy first round tie.

Despite a team depleted by several key players and two eleventh hour drop outs, the home side went toe to toe with United for the first 45 minutes and could count themselves unlucky to reach half-time 3-2 down.

They were two down in 20 minutes after strikes from Ahmed Patel and George Morris, but hit back to level thanks to efforts from 18-year-old Oscar Brotherton – his first goal in open-age football – and Musa Kabba.

Will Marshall had a goal chalked-off by a dubious offside decision and Dewsbury took the lead just before half-time with a disputed goal by Mohammed Shoaib.

Lack of substitutions saw Athletic visibly run out of steam in the second half and United took full advantage as Shoaib struck again, Saif Akbar scored twice and Marcus Paul and Umayr Bhana were on target.

Athletic keeper Ali Jamegeh pulled off some fine saves and shared the BestspokeRugs.com man of the match award with Marshall and Billay Jamegay.

A second hat-trick in as many games by Elgaily Mohammed proved in vain as Wakefield Athletic C fell to a 6-4 defeat to fellow newcomers White Rose in Championship Three.

They were caught out by a rapid counter-attack early on, but levelled as fine work from Lucas Moorhouse set up Mohammed to fire home.

Defensive errors were capitalised on by the hosts to nudge into a 3-1 lead before Athletic pulled a goal back when an exquisite cross by Mohammed was finished off by Abdalwahed Mohammedkair.

Sharp play saw the hosts score three more while Athletic kept battling, Mohammed completing his hat-trick with a tremendous strike from 35 yards out.

The Procrete man of the match went to Mohammed, Mohammedkair and Moorhouse.