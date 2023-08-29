News you can trust since 1852
Emley advance but Nostell MW and Horbury Town exit FA Vase competition

​Emley AFC made it three wins in a week as they followed FA Cup success by advancing in the FA Vase competition with a convincing win over Sandbach United.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

After winning 5-1 at Lower Breck in midweek following their reinstatement in the FA Cup it was a confident Pewits side that took to the Fantastic Media Welfare Stadium pitch for the Vase first qualifying tie.

And that confidence was fully justified as Ruben Jerome put Emley ahead after 11 minutes and Ross Hardaker doubled the advantage just seven minutes later.

Joe Kenny made it 3-0 three minutes into the second half and that was how it stayed to the finish with Emley now going on to an away tie at NCE Division One side Brigg Town in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 23.

Emley players celebrate Joe Kenny's goal against Sandbach United. Photo by Mark ParsonsEmley players celebrate Joe Kenny's goal against Sandbach United. Photo by Mark Parsons
Before then, they are away to Widnes in the FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday and travel to play Bottesford Town in the NCE Premier next Tuesday.

Nostell MW went out of the FA Vase after losing 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in their first qualifying round tie at Bottesford Town.

The game had ended 3-3 with Nostell coming from 3-1 down. On target for them were Liam Ormsby, Jordan Kershaw and Joe Wood.

Nathan Curtis on the attack for Emley. Photo by Mark ParsonsNathan Curtis on the attack for Emley. Photo by Mark Parsons
Nostell are back to the NCE Division One at Retford on Saturday.

Horbury Town’s first-ever FA Vase tie saw them lose 4-2 at home to higher division Goole.

James Cusworth put away a first half penalty, but Town went in 2-1 at the break and conceded two more in the last 20 minutes.

Tom Brook did score a second goal for Horbury who are at home to Beverley Town back in the NCE Division One on Saturday.

