Reinstated Emley produce five star display against Lower Breck to make FA Cup progress

The Pewits thought they were out of the competition when they lost 2-0 at home to Avro earlier this month, but they were put back in when their opponents were found to have fielded an ineligible player and removed from the FA Cup.

They were asked to go to Anfield in Liverpool to play Lower Breck and came up with a great performance, being dominant throughout with their hosts simply having no answer to their power, pace and movement.

It was actually Dec Lambton in Emley's goals who made the first save low down but the Pewits were then soon on the front foot.

Iyrwah Gooden hit a superb hat-trick in Emley's 5-1 Emirates FA Cup win over Lower Breck. Photo by Mark Parsons

With a front four of Iyrwah Gooden, James Walshaw, Donae Lawrence and Paul Walker they were constantly on the front foot and a good move from a corner early on saw Walshaw shoot wide after James Knowles' stepover.

Emley finally had their reward just before the half-hour. A lovely ball into Gooden saw him leave the defender sat down as he stroked home into the bottom corner.

Within a minute, Breck had a chance of their own but the shot was wide, as was a curling shot from Walker at the other end for Emley.

However, the Pewits then doubled their lead when Gooden again caused havoc and was brought down inside the area, penalty, up stepped Walshaw to smash home to the delight of Emley's healthy traveling support.

Breck did enjoy a spell of pressure and Lambton was called into action to prevent a goal with a superb point blank save.

Gooden yet again showed off his pace and skill, beating the defence and lofting a lovely cross onto the head of Joe Kenny who headed narrowly over.

Then as half-time approached, the hosts got their goal, slightly controversial from an Emley point of view as Lambton appeared to have the ball in his hands but a sliding tackle from the home attacker dislodged it and he rolled it into an empty net. Emley protested and Lambton was booked but the goal stood.

Lower Breck kept Emley waiting at the start of the second half, but the Pewits wasted little time in getting on top again, Clegg and Kenny, who were superb in midfield, combined, Walker put in a good cross and Clegg could only head it narrowly wide.

It was constant pressure from Emley and they were rewarded again when a brilliant corner from Smith landed on the head of Walshaw who buried a strong header and left two defenders on their backsides in the process.

The frustration was showing in the home ranks with niggly tackles and the odd push and shove and they found themselves with a chance at the other end, a deep cross was not dealt with but the follow up shot was over.

Breck's frustration boiled over when a red card was shown for a high boot to the head and their task got even harder.

Within minutes, Clegg was inches wide from steering a Hardaker free-kick inside the post for a fourth.

Changes were made for Emley, Curtis for Lawrence, Norcross for Clegg and Pashley for Smith and then they took total control of the game and finished off in style.

A great break from deep saw Emley easily penetrate the defence, Gooden stripped the remaining defender and buried past the keeper.

That goal with eight minutes left saw a large swathe of the home support head for the exit and they missed Emley's sublime fifth goal on the 90th minute.

Another fast break saw the defence in disarray again, a precise ball in from the left was met by Gooden who swept the ball past the keeper again and celebrated his brilliant hat-trick with the Emley fans in a near deserted ground.

Will Norcross had a chance to bag himself a goal in between but his shot was scrambled just round the post by the keeper.