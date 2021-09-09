Emley AFC aim to bounce back after defeat to top two side
Emley AFC are still looking for their first win since promotion to the Toolstation NCE Premier following a 3-0 loss at second-placed Maltby Main.
Goalkeeper Sam Kelly made several good saves, but could not prevent the hosts from taking the lead through Jonathan Hill on 37 minutes.
They added two more goals after the break as Thomas Whiting and Alex Hardwick netted.
The result saw Emley slide to third from bottom, but there is no call for alarm yet as they have only lost two of their first six matches and have drawn four.
Emley now have a break from the league as they host St Joseph’s Rockware, of Worksop, in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA Senior Cup tomorrow night (Friday), kick-ff 7.45pm.