Emley AFC are five alive in quick return to winning ways against Knaresborough Town

Joe Jagger netted twice in Emley AFC's 5-1 win at Knaresborough Town. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley's 5-1 win took the aggregate score between the sides to 9-1 after the Pewits also enjoyed a 4-0 success at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground, writes Martin Eastwood.

Backed by a large and noisy travelling support, Emley were quick out of the blocks as the game kicked off in bright, late winter sunshine.

Although the weather took a turn for the worst later on, Emley’s performance was pretty much spot on throughout.

Man of the match Joe Jagger tested Knaresborough keeper Hassall with a long range free-kick which was well held early on, Emley continued on the front foot for the first 20 minutes, although they did not really test the keeper.

Joe Kenny saw a snapshot saved as the ball was not cleared by the home defence after a couple of Emley corners, but the visiting support was soon cheering as their team finally made their domination count.

After a good save from an initial shot by Kenny, again, the defence failed to clear, Kenny fired a shot goalwards and a wicked deflection from the unfortunate Sam Cook saw the ball nestle in the bottom corner - Emley were on their way.

Jagger then lined up another long range free-kick, which was just wide, but it would not be Jagger’s last attempt.

George Doyle fired over from a lovely piece of play down the right hand side. Knaresborough created a half chance which was dealt with by the Emley defence.

Jagger thought he had added a second for the Pewits, but his volley went wide after the defence again failed to clear.

However, the Emley fans were cheering again just a few minutes later as from a corner on the right a beautiful, whipped ball in was met by Charlie Smith, who buried a header into the bottom corner.

Tom Claisse then strode forward from midfield before firing a shot just wide as Emley headed into the sheds two goals up.

The second half kicked off with an ominous dark cloud approaching, but Emley wasted little time in putting the game to bed.

The Ultras behind the goal hardly had time to finish their half-time refreshments before the Pewits scored a third goal, and what a strike from Jagger with a free-kick from 20 yards as he sent a shot that arrowed past the keeper into the back of the net.

As the black cloud approached ever nearer and eventually broke, resulting in a deluge, Emley then went and found a fourth goal just over two minutes later.

Another free kick, from roughly the same distance, up stepped Jagger but this time he deceived the home defence as he left it for his strike partner Doyle, who fired home via a deflection.

Emley were now home, if not dry after the cloud burst a few minutes earlier, and the remainder of the game was about game management, which they did pretty well.

The only blip came just before the hour mark, when after failing to clear their lines, Sam Cook made up for his earlier own goal by poking home a consolation for the well beaten hosts, who to their credit kept plugging away but found the Pewits defence in a less than generous mood.

The conditions made the pitch heavy and both teams struggled to put many passes together, but the game was already won from an Emley perspective. Changes were made, Kane Swinburn replaced the busy Callum Charlton and academy graduates Hayden Webster and Sandy Masuku replaced Claisse and Doyle respectively.

There was still time for another goal from the Pewits as Jagger repeated his trick from earlier by rifling another free-kick past Hassall.

Emley then saw the rest of the game out despite a scare late on, they had debutant keeper Michael Acquah to thank as he flew off his line to deny the on rushing Knaresborough striker, although he took a knock and received treatment, he was able to complete the game.

As the sun came back out, the final whistle blew and Emley left the field to the applause of their delighted and sodden travelling supporters as they got back to winning ways, notching their fifth win in their last six games.