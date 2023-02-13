Emley AFC bounce back with impressive display to lifts spirits after tough week

​The win put Emley right back into the mix at the top of the Toolstation NCE Premier Division table as a host of teams look to pull North Ferriby back at the top.

They were slightly the better side in a cagey first 10 minutes with only half chances for either side. Metcalfe’s shot wide after great work by Donae Lawrence was the first real opportunity.

But it was not long before the Pewits had another chance and they took it to open the scoring. Industrious work in midfield from Joe Kenny and Alex Metcalfe saw the ball find Jake Kelly to the right of the area and he looked up, steadied himself then smashed a piledriver into the net to the delight of the travelling fans.

Jake Kelly fired Emley ahead with a thunderbolt at Garforth Town. Picture: Mark Parsons

Garforth came back into it, but Emley’s experience at the back saw them hold firm to stay 1-0 up at half-time.

Emley were quickly out of the blocks for the second half with Donae Lawrence and Kenny combining to set up Metcalfe, but he shot wide.

Moxon and Co man of the match Lawrence burst through the defence only for the keeper to do brilliantly in rushing off his line to smother his shot.

Emley were well on top now and Garforth struggled to create anything of note. Whenever the hosts did get through midfield, the back four of Pashley, Hardaker, Knowles and Paylor used all their experience and know how to protect keeper Lambton who had little to do.

At the other end, Kenny blazed over after some good set up work by Gooden then Lawrence headed wide from a super ball in by Kelly.

Garforth were reduced to 10 men following a second yellow for Ball and another Pewits chance followed soon as Gooden shot wide.

Substitute Callum Charlton saw an opportunity gone when the keeper again came off his line well to thwart the danger.

Heading into the last 10 minutes there was still an unease among Emley fans, that was heightened when Garforth enjoyed a good spell of pressure and Lambton twice had to come and rescue things when it appeared that an equaliser would come.

Emley could not put the game to bed as the keeper saved well from subs Clegg and Dry.

Garforth were clinging on to any hope and that hope came in the form of five minutes of added time.

The hosts were immediately up field and looking for an equaliser, but apart from a dangerous looking corner which flashed across Lambton’s six-yard box, there was not really any more scares for Emley who just had to now see the game out.

This was done and done well, bodies in the way, balls booted out, hard work to cover teammates all abounded in the last few minutes then the piece de resistance in the fourth minute of injury-time.

With Garforth pushing up again, Emley broke, initially down the left before Dry found space on the right and a willing runner.

That man was Alex Metcalfe who stabbed the ball low past the keeper to seal the win, a goal that saw the Garforth fans in their biggest crowd of the season flock for the exit while the Emley contingent around the ground celebrated. Metcalfe fly kicked the corner flag with his teammates in hot pursuit.

It was a fine win against a side that had scored three in each of their previous four home games and were restricted to a couple of clear cut chances. And it was a just ending for the tough week at Emley and a win that showed the togetherness of the squad.

They are now looking to book a place in the final of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup in a semi-final at home to Nostell MW on Wednesday.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​