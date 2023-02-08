The match was brought to an early halt when Emley top scorer Joe Jagger suffered a serious leg injury and had to be taken to hospital.

Emley and Barton physio staff kept Joe as comfortable as possible until the ambulance arrived and he was professionally dealt with.

Emley tweeted: “Huge thanks for the kindness and professionalism shown by our hosts Barton Town and thanks for all the good wishes for Joe.

Ross Hardaker hits the woodwork with this late chance after getting into the box for Emley against Maltby Main. Picture:Mark Parsons

"Our match officials have also conducted themselves in exemplary fashion and are also here with us to make sure Joe gets on his way to hospital safely.​”

The Pewits followed up goalless outings against Goole and Knaresborough Town with a come from behind draw at home to Maltby Main last Saturday

In Saturday’s game at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground a disappointing first half saw Emley trailing 2-0 at half-time, but they hit back for a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Joe Clegg and top scorer Joe Jagger.

Emley started brightly with Paul Walker sending a curling shot wide after cutting in from the left.

But Maltby soon grew into the game and began to take charge. Dec Lambton was forced into two saves while a scrambling defence cleared another strong chance for the visitors.

The visitors went ahead on 22 minutes as a set piece was not dealt with and Brandon Bagley flashed a header past Lambton.

had a good chance to hit back for Emley after he cut in from the left, so good that he had options to pass inside or shoot himself, he passed inside but good defence thwarted the Pewits on this occasion.

Ross Hardaker had a chance to hit back for Emley, but saw his shot was saved by keeper Parkin. Junayd Cassius-Gill then sent a header straight at the keeper.

But just when it looked like Emley might nick an equaliser just before the break it was the visitors who instead doubled their lead through Sam Ackroyd's header.

Manager Richard Tracey sent on 30-goal top scorer Joe Jagger for Joe Kenny in the second half and he was immediately in the action, winning the ball in midfield to send in Cassius-Gill, but the keeper pulled off a brilliant double save.

The pressure was not released, however, and within seconds the ball was turned back into the area where Clegg headed home.

More half-chances came and went for the hosts before they equalised 11 minutes from time when ace marksman Jagger who slotted home.

Both teams looked for a winner. Walker saw a shot saved then Lambton had to be on his toes and down quickly when a Maltby break caught Emley out.

Into three minutes of stoppage time Emley had a couple more chances for a winner, but it was not to be. Hardaker fired a close range shot onto the bar and Jagger headed wide from a corner as the referee ended the contest with a point each.