Emley edge out Hemsworth MW to reach Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup semis

After several postponements the Pewits were pleased to get back out on the pitch and picked up where they left off with a 2-1 home win over fellow NCE Premier Division promotion contenders Hemsworth MW.

Joe Jagger’s 82nd minute penalty – not long after he came on as substitute – settled the tie after Emley had led at half-time only to be pegged back after the break.

The home side started the better as they forced Wells keeper Ally Hughes into an early save, hit a shot over and saw another opportunity come to nothing after a great clearance by visiting defender Cameron Clark.

Joe Jagger's 82nd minute penalty clinched a 2-1 quarter-final win for Emley AFC against Hemsworth MW in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup. Picture: Mark Parsons

The crossbar then came to the visitors’ rescue before the pressure finally brought reward on 29 minutes when Iyrwah Gooden netted from six yards.

Hemsworth looked to respond and were unlucky as Jakub Hebda was inches wide after being set up by Jason Davis.

Their good work continued into the second half when two minutes in 18-year-old striker Ben Gelder made it 1-1 after being slid in to score from an angle.

Now it was Emley’s turn to respond with their Moxon & Co man of the match Paul Walker going on a good run only to shoot over.

Only the woodwork kept the game level after great play by Davis for the visitors while Adam Wilson also went close for Wells.

But it was the hosts who came up with a winner as a ball in from the right struck the hand of a defender and Jagger put away the resulting spot kick in fine style, smashing the ball into the top corner of the net.

Good game management then saw the Pewits over the line for their quarter-final victory, although they had one late scare when Andy Horbury sent in a header for the visitors that had to be well held by keeper Dec Lambton.

Emley now return to league action with a trip to Goole on Saturday followed by a home game against Knaresborough Town next Tuesday.

They still remain well placed in fourth and are four points behind second-placed Winterton Rangers with two games in hand.

