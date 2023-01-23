Jock Curran quick off the mark to send Hemsworth MW on way to top three spot
Hemsworth MW were one of only two teams in the Toolstation NCE League to be able to stage their scheduled matches at the weekend and were more than pleased to play as they moved up into the top three in the Premier Division.
A convincing 3-0 win over Knaresborough Town boosted promotion hopes and sent Wells up to third place.
Recent recruit from Wakefield AFC Jock Curran sent them on the way with the opening goal after just three minutes, netting from close range after a corner was headed down by 18th birthday boy Ben Gelder.
Only a clearance off the line denied Gelder soon after while Jakub Hebda was denied by a terrific save.
Nash Connolly sent a header over before Wells did double their lead when Hebda was left unmarked in the box to fire home after meeting Cameron Clark’s cross.
The Knaresborough keeper continued to have a good day after the break, saving well from Connolly, Gelder and Hebda efforts.
Andy Horbury came off the bench to take over from Hebda and made an impact as he came up with the third goal two minutes from time, sending a great header past the in-form keeper.
Adam Wilson was sent to the sin-bin late on for dissent, but it did not affect the result with Hemsworth enjoying a fine victory that was achieved without three regulars, including goalkeeper Ally Hughes.
The club’s BTEC scholarship youngster Joe Fletcher stepped in to play in goals and did a great job, keeping a clean sheet.
Hemsworth now travel to eighth-placed Barton Town this Saturday for their next league game, but are also due to be in action tomorrow night at Emley AFC in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.