​A convincing 3-0 win over Knaresborough Town boosted promotion hopes and sent Wells up to third place.

Recent recruit from Wakefield AFC Jock Curran sent them on the way with the opening goal after just three minutes, netting from close range after a corner was headed down by 18th birthday boy Ben Gelder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only a clearance off the line denied Gelder soon after while Jakub Hebda was denied by a terrific save.

Jock Curran took only three minutes to open the scoring for Hemsworth MW against Knaresborough Town.

Nash Connolly sent a header over before Wells did double their lead when Hebda was left unmarked in the box to fire home after meeting Cameron Clark’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knaresborough keeper continued to have a good day after the break, saving well from Connolly, Gelder and Hebda efforts.

Andy Horbury came off the bench to take over from Hebda and made an impact as he came up with the third goal two minutes from time, sending a great header past the in-form keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Wilson was sent to the sin-bin late on for dissent, but it did not affect the result with Hemsworth enjoying a fine victory that was achieved without three regulars, including goalkeeper Ally Hughes.

The club’s BTEC scholarship youngster Joe Fletcher stepped in to play in goals and did a great job, keeping a clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad