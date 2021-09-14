Emley AFC go nap to make Senior Cup progress

Emley’s Jimmy Eyles. Picture: Mark Parsons

They had to come from behind after conceding a 16th minute goal, but once they found their stride they went on to dominate.

It took Emley’s team mix of youth and experience 34 minutes to score their first goal with one of their experienced men, Jimmy Eyles, netting from close range.

It was almost two soon after as a cross-shot hit the crossbar, but academy product Hayden Webster did make it 2-1 before half-time when he beat the keeper with an unstoppable 20- yard strike.

The second half started where the first ended with more chances for Emley, but they were unable to take them and it was the Worksop team who equalised against the run of play.

The hosts rang the changes and it was one of the subs, Jack Bennett, who proved their match winner as he made it 3-2 on 73 minutes and went on to add another late on. In between, a free-kick was headed past his own keeper by Worksop’s Keegan Townrow as Emley finally emphasised their higher standing.

Emley now face a tough league match at unbeaten Sherwood Colliery this Saturday.