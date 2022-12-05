After losing to leaders North Ferriby the Pewits bounced back with a 2-1 win at Staveley MW in a third round League Cup tie in midweek, Joe Jagger and an own goal making up their tally, writes Martin Eastwood.

And Emley then showed tremendous spirit and character to twice come from behind to beat their hosts, Thackley, when back in league action.

The home team went ahead on 16 minutes when a bouncing ball was not dealt with and Tom Greaves was on hand to nod home.

Top scorer Joe Jagger hit a hat-trick for Emley against Thackley. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley enjoyed a good spell of pressure in response, but it took them until the 35th minute to equalise as Jake Kelly’s great cross was volleyed home by top scorer Jagger.

There was a controversial moment right at the end of the first half when the hosts thought they had scored again, it was given as offside with their claims that the linesman’s flag did not go up, a decision that infuriated the Dennyboys.

Emley came out strongly for the second half and forced a succession of corners, one of which saw James Knowles’ header brilliantly saved. Sam Pashley then found himself in the area, but his overhead effort went wide.

Against the run of play Thackley regained the lead as a ball into the area was not cleared and as it pinballed around, Greaves was there to stab it home despite the efforts of the Emley defenders to clear it.

Donae Lawrence then looked to have a great chance for the visitors, but his off-balance shot was saved. Pashley set off on a mazy run across the field, but could not direct his final shot on target and Jagger was also wide as Emley looked to finish strongly.

Emley made changes and it seemed to work as Joe Clegg and Hayden Webster gave them fresh legs on a heavy pitch and they were to completely change the game in the last 15 minutes.

It was that man Joe Jagger who started the onslaught, Webster and Metcalfe worked hard in midfield to get the ball into Jagger’s path and the league’s top scorer fired in a low shot from inside the area to draw the Pewits level.

A minute later, James Walshaw was brought down after going clean through and Jagger put away the resulting penalty to complete his hat-trick.

The game was then well and truly wrapped up as Clegg rounded off the scoring with a fabulous fourth. The ball was played in and not cleared and Clegg took a touch before smashed a shot into the roof of the net.

It could have been five a couple of minutes later as Walshaw’s thunderous shot cannoned off the post.

Clegg also had another good chance deep into stoppage time, but he dragged his shot wide.

