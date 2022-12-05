Local derby bragging rights were at stake in the derby with Wakefield also keen to kick-off a run of winnable looking fixtures positively, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Manager Gabe Mozzini had the luxury of a host of returning players to choose from, but stuck with the now familiar 3-4-1-2 formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Cooper Skerry became the fifth to feature for Wakefield in goal with the young prospect making his debut for the club. Defender Robbie Miller, with two previous substitute appearances, made his first league start in front of him; featuring in the middle of a back three that was Wakefield’s eighth different combination of centre-backs used this season.

Goal hero Billy Mole looks to go clear for Wakefield AFC against Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Top scorer Billy Mole also made his return from suspension to partner Lewis Stephens in a strong-looking line-up.

But it was Welfare who struck first, in the fourth minute as a quick counter led to George Munashe Mwale netting and Wakefield were unable to find any sort of rhythm in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from Tom Booth striking the crossbar with a cross that nearly whistled its way past the keeper, it was the home side who had the best chances to extend their lead and Skerry made an excellent, reaction save to stop a deflected shot.

Glasshoughton were denied a second goal by the offside flag shortly before half-time. In truth it appeared harsh on them, with the striker making what appeared a well timed run through the middle of the Wakefield defence to latch on to a probing through-ball. He then dinked the ball over Skerry, before his celebrations were cut short by the raised flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wakefield AFC defender tries to block Nathan Perks' shot for Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield had shown glimpses of their threat in the first half, through Mole dropping deep to receive the ball and turn, and Kieran Ceesay with his penetrating drives from midfield in to attack.

It was the latter – making his second start for Wakefield, following his recent move from Horbury Town - that got Wakefield back on a level footing just five minutes after the restart when he completed a fine team move in which all but two outfield players touched the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In typical Wakey fashion the attack was initiated from deep, with the defenders keeping possession as Mole dropped deep to recycle the ball across the backline. Youel then drilled a pass up to Stephens, whose smart lay-off found the advancing Mole now within striking-range.

Masdon Rubie looks to get on the ball for Wakefield AFC at Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Advertisement Hide Ad

He instead fed Ceesay, whose twinkle-toes run saw him drive in to the box, weaving in and out of three defenders with mesmerising close control, before he showed composure to slot the ball into the far corner.

Wakefield, although more dominant in the second half, were still disrupted by the tenacious nature of Glasshoughton’s performance and more lengthy stoppages; one of those being an unfortunate injury to the Welfare Goalkeeper that forced striker Nathan Perks, to swap creating and scoring goals for saving them, as he donned the gloves in an unexpected change of position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most obvious tactic from a Wakefield perspective would have been to shoot on sight, but, as had been the nature of the game, chances were few and far between until Mason Rubie finally forced the stand-in keeper into a good save in the 75th minute.

Rubie, having switched to the left side, had started to find some joy and was unfortunate not to add to his two goals for the season when he fired a shot towards the near post, after his overlapping run had been found by striker Stephens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield continued to threaten down the left side as the pressure built into a nail-biting last 10 minutes. This time it was substitute Morgan Butcher who bust a gut to get around the outside of Stephens on the overlap.

Butcher raced toward the dead-ball line and cut the ball back across the box to deliver a teasing cross. Unsurprisingly Mole, Wakefield’s man for the big occasion, was perfectly placed to cap off an all-round excellent performance with a tap-in for his 13th goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield expertly kept the ball and saw out the remaining eight minutes, plus a hefty chunk of stoppage time, in style to grab the three points.

Back up to eighth in the league, having won three of their last five in the NCEL, Wakefield now head in to three home fixtures against sides below them in the league. Just two points off the play-off spots, and with a game in hand, Wakefield will now hope to move in to the New Year with a push for the promotion spots in their sights.

Advertisement Hide Ad