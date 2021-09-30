Emley AFC hold nerve to win FA Vase shoot-out

Football: Emley AFC report.

At home to Chadderton in a second qualifying round tie, they drew 1-1 before winning the shoot-out 6-5.

Much of the action was late on with the two goals coming in the last four minutes. Emley looked to have booked their place in the next round when netting through George Doyle, but Harry Dean’s 90th minute penalty pegged them back.

Chadderton had their keeper sent off in the first half for handling outside his area in stopping a goal bound Jimmy Eyles shot and they were down to nine for a spell in the second period after losing a forward to the sin-bin. But it needed spot kicks for the Pewits to go through with Alex Metcalfe, Doyle, Eyles, James Burke, Matthew Sykes and Hayden Webster all netting.