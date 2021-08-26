Emley AFC out of luck as they suffer FA Cup exit

Emley’s Dom Riordan, who led a solid back line against City of Liverpool. Picture: Mark Parsons

Up against opponents from a higher league, they pushed them all the way before finally succumbing to a 2-0 defeat on the Wirral.

There was little between the sides and the final score was tough on the Pewits, who showed a good reaction to their disappointing performance in a midweek defeat to Eccleshill.

After an early Liverpool shot went over, Emley grew into the game, with Jimmy Eyles at the heart of the early stuff, forcing a corner which was dealt with, then creating a chance for himself only to steer the ball wide under pressure.

The right side was fruitful for the Pewits as Marcus Haydock and Jack Bennett worked the channels well and Bennett had the next chance, but as he was looking to tee up a shot, he went down under a challenge from a defender. Huge Emley appeals for a penalty were waved away, though, to the dismay of the players, the bench and the travelling support.

Good defending from Dom Riordan, Jamie Price and Tom Claisse held the hosts at bay, but a wonder strike saw the deadlock broken on 29 minutes as Nathan Burke beat keeper Sam Kelly with an unstoppable shot from range.

It stayed 1-0 to half-time thanks to a fine save from Kelly.

Emley started the second half on the front foot as Bennett raced through only to pull his shot just wide.

City sent a couple of long range efforts wide, but the Pewits remained largely on top with just the final ball letting down their excellent approach play or not quite dropping to forwards.

Matt Sykes saw a rasping shot go over before Liverpool stepped up their efforts with a couple of shots going wide and another having to be well saved by Kelly.

At the other end, George Doyle saw a close ranger header go inches over, but Emley were hit by a quick break down that led to a low cross being turned in by Xenon Bahula on 73 minutes.

To their credit, Emley battled until the finish, but the ball just would not go in for them with Sykes twice going close and Eyles inches away from connecting with a cross.

Emley are next in action tomorrow night at home to Penistone Church in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League (7.45pm).