Emley AFC share spoils in derby game at Golcar United

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emley were on the front foot early on in this Toolstation NCE Division One game, but did not trouble Golcar keeper Harry Stead, writes Martin Eastwood.

Ben Burnett, one of many ex-Emley men in the Golcar side then blazed a shot wide in front of the Shed.

Irywah Gooden was looking to cause Golcar problems down their right and almost got on the end of a lovely ball into the area, but the shot was blocked and ricocheted for a goal kick.

Joe Jagger scored Emley AFC's goal in their 1-1 draw with Golcar United. Picture: Mark Parsons

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Clegg was next up in attack for the Pewits, but Stead was equal to his long-range effort.

Gradually, though, the Weavers made their way into the game, starting to cause Emley’s backline some problems and Ash Flynn, no stranger to the Welfare Ground goals, fired a snapshot just over to Emley’s relief.

Gooden then created some space and cut in from the left only for his shot to sail well wide. A minute later, Emley keeper Dec Lambton was forced to save from Naidole, another former Emley striker. Naidole pushed another shot wide just moments later.

The hosts enjoyed a period of pressure, but three corners came to nothing with Dom Riordan putting a header over from the third one.

As half time-approached more pressure was piled on. Donae Lawrence fired over before Sam Pashley beat two defenders on a great run before firing a lovely ball into the area that was unlucky to elude all the attackers.

As the rain lashed down for the second half, Emley, attacking the bulk of their support in the Richard Hirst Stand, again started brightly, quick passing moves caused Golcar’s wide defenders a few problems.

The hosts were rewarded when a free-kick some 25 yards out saw Joe Jagger whip a sublime strike into the bottom right corner off the post to the delight of Emley’s vocal supporters behind that net.

Jagger tried his luck again five minutes later, but Stead made the save.

Golcar then came on strong, Flynn again, in a dangerous position but Lambton saved before they found an equaliser just five minutes later. After a good punch from Lambton from a dangerous ball into the area the ball fell nicely to Slater Barnes who coolly lobbed back over the keeper for a fine finish.

Emley had what appeared to be a stonewall penalty turned down as Lawrence was sent sprawling in the area. The referee had a good think about it before turning it down, much to the disapproval of the home contingent.

The game then entered a sloppy period in which it seemed Golcar players were having a mini contest as to who could get booked next, rash challenge, silly fouls and dissent were all dealt with swiftly by the ref but still both teams kept trying for the next goal.

Emley had a couple of dangerous corners which were both cleared before a golden opportunity to win the game went begging, a super charge down the left by Charlie Smith who sent a beautiful ball into the area, unfortunately, sub Conner Brunt could not quite untie his feet quick enough to slot the ball home and shot wide.

Golcar then enjoyed probably their spell of the game in the last 10 minutes, Flynn shot wide, a free-kick was saved by Lambton and they caused plenty of problems for Emley’s back line, but experienced duo Dom Riordan and James Knowles kept them at bay.

Both sides had good chances in the dying moments. First, Flynn, again fired over before Gooden could not get good purchase on a header from a great Jagger cross.

So the first derby game of the season ended all square and probably the right result in the end. The game, although scrappy and feisty at times, was entertaining. The return game at Golcar’s Skye direct stadium is scheduled for December and both sides will be hoping to take bragging rights for the season.