NCEL round-up: Four-midable Horbury Town maintain flying start following promotion

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After scoring 14 goals in their first three league matches at this level promoted Town continued their prolific form with two in each half, their scorers being former Glasshoughton striker James Cusworth (two), Kieran Ceesay and Samuel Kyeremeh.

Town will now be looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to football at this level when they are at home to Shirebrook Town this Saturday while Welfare are still searching for a first point of the season and are next in action at home to Ollerton Town next Tuesday.

Goals from Joe Wood and Harvey Booth gave Nostell MW their first win last Saturday as they beat Athersley Recreation 2-0.

Horbury Town's James Cusworth scored twice against his former team, Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They followed up, however, by losing 2-0 at home to Dronfield Town on Tuesday.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic are their next opponents on Tuesday with Welfare on their travels.

Emley AFC put early season frustrations behind them as they hammered previously unbeaten Handsworth 6-0. Joe Jagger hit a hat-trick with further goals from Donae Lawrence, Dominic Riordan and Conner Brunt.

They were also in action on Tuesday night, drawing 1-1 at home to Golcar United with Jagger again netting.

Frickley Athletic suffered their first defeat in the NCE Premier as they went down 2-1 at Bottesford Town.

Luke Ayris put the hosts two up before the Blues’ only reply came in the 90th minute when Charlie Clegg netted.

Frickley lost again at home to Silsden on Tuesday night when they let a 2-1 half-time lead slip to go down 3-2. Keelan Grist and Ben Hall, with a penalty, were their scorers, but 82nd and 84th minute efforts by Luke Brooksbank turned the game on its head late on.

Hemsworth MW lost 2-1 at home to Penistone Church on Tuesday night despite Nash Connolly’s 77th minute goal.