Wakefield AFC's dream start to NCEL season continues with five star display

Fresh off the back of an outstanding 7-0 away win at Swallownest, it was a super confident Wakefield side that took to the field against opponents looking for their first points of the season, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Wakefield were without striker Jake Morrison, whose first half hat-trick had set them on the way to that away rout. Manager Gabe Mozzini opted to replace him with Lucas Stubbs, meaning Billy Mole - also the proud owner of a midweek hat-trick - could carry on as usual in his favoured number 10 position. Owen Kirman came back in for his second start of the season in place of Daniel Hernandez, with the rest of the side unchanged from Swallownest.

Wakefield, not surprisingly, made a lightning start to the game and saw two good chances go astray in the opening stages; Mole striking his shot straight at the keeper in the second minute after a flowing team move and Kirman clipping the post in the 10th after Mason Rubie cut in from the right and teed him up.

Wakefield AFC's man of the match against Armthorpe Welfare Mason Rubie.

Armthorpe looked to counter Wakefield’s possession based, progressive style of play with their greater size and physicality; and, in fairness, had the better of the chances after Wakefield’s initial bright start.

During a flurry of attempts the away side saw a wicked, outside of the boot volley fly just wide of the post and they also had a number of decent chances from their dangerous long-throws, including one that hit the bar and several more that were blocked by a committed Wakefield defence marshalled by Cory Woodward and Tom Booth.

It was an Armthorpe set play that led to the first goal, although unfortunately for them it was after a blistering counter from the home side, who had been defending a free-kick on the edge of the box. It was initiated by Mole, who charged up the field with the ball at his feet before playing Kirman in. The wide-man - so often an outlet for Wakefield with his pacey runs - turned on to his favoured left foot and curled a shot to the right of the Armthorpe keeper.

He got a fingertip to it, but Stubbs had shown great desire and anticipation and latched on to the rebound to tap-in for his first competitive Wakefield goal.

The goal came at a good time for Wakefield just after the half-hour mark and seemed to settle them back down after 20 minutes of encouragement for Armthorpe.

The partisan 248 crowd only had to wait another couple of minutes to see some daylight on the scoresheet as Jock Curran doubled Wakey’s lead with with a side-footed finish from six yards out. He had the outstanding Mason Rubie to thank for his first goal of the season, as the latter completed an outrageous run from the halfway line, beating two men down the right wing before cutting back to set-up the midfield man.

There was time for Stubbs to double his Wakefield tally five minutes from the half-time whistle, with a smart glancing header having had his back to goal when awaiting a beautiful, in-swinging cross from Danny Youel on the left.

Mozzini had the luxury of making three changes at half time and the rest of his allocated five before the hour mark; none of which halted Wakefield’s momentum. The last of those substitutes saw man of the match Rubie brought off and he departed with Wakefield’s fourth goal to add to his earlier assist.

It was another of his trademark, darting runs that took Armthorpe out of the game, after Kirman had cushioned a volley to him in the centre circle. Rubie still had much to do having drifted to the left of the penalty box, but smashed an unstoppable shot high to the goalkeeper’s far post.

Wakefield continued to dominate and created a number of good chances before the game was finally put to bed. Youel, not to be outshone by his equally impressive midfield partner Curran, struck a thunderous shot from all of 35 yards out that wormed its way under the Armthorpe keeper.

Armthorpe’s frustrations boiled over soon after, as their striker saw red both metaphorically and literally when he was unable to wrest the ball from Morgan Butcher and resorted to lashing out at the Wakefield substitute. His walk of shame was made worse by the jubilant home crowd, who were raucously celebrating another dominant Wakefield display.

Ultimately the two sides finished poles apart on the field, and the result left them poles apart in the league standings; Wakefield having moved to the summit of the table after four games and Armthorpe to the bottom.

Expectations are sky-rocketing for Mozzini’s slick side and rightly so as their signature style of play is continuing to bear fruit at this higher level. The challenges will continue to come, with Wakefield’s next match an entirely different prospect as they travel to face fifth-placed Retford FC on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.