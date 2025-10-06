Emley AFC stay in play-off positions despite drawing a blank at Hallam

Chris Dawson was booked in a tetchy first half in Emley's game at Hallam.

Emley AFC picked up another point to remain in the play-off positions in the NPL East following a goalless draw at Hallam.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pewits had got their Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup challenge going with a 3-1 first round win at lower division Harworth Colliery in midweek when Jackson Durha, Sonny Whittingham and Manasse Mampala, with a penalty, were on target. But goals were harder to come by in the return to league action in South Yorkshire, writes Martin Eastwood.

As often seems to be the case, this fixture tends to be played out in torrential rain, strong winds, or a combination of both as was the case this time. And the first half was void of many clear cut chances as both teams struggled with the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a bit of tetchiness in the game as tackles went flying in and both benches were demanding decisions, Emley's vice-captain Chris Dawson and manager Richard Tracey were both shown yellow cards as was a Hallam player, before Lambton almost lost a ball with a Hallam attacker closing in but managed to redeem himself.

Emley then enjoyed a spell of pressure forcing a corner and then causing an issue when a free-kick was only partially cleared but Hayden Lindley's chip back in was eventually dealt with by the home defence.

Hallam sent a couple of shots wide before Emley almost nicked the lead right before half-time. A rasping shot by Kieron Ceesay bounced back off the post to the feet of Laurence Sorhaindo, but he blazed over with the goal almost at his mercy.

The second half was infinitely livelier with both sides having chances, although Emley will probably feel the happier of the sides with a point as the game threatened to go away from them near the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had the first shot of the half when Lindley's long range effort was saved. Lambton made a good double save at the other end.

The hosts had some clear cut chances to win the game, but let Emley off, first with a penalty – the third the Pewits have conceded in the last three league games. Litchfield stepped up, but Lambton guessed right and made a super save down to his left.

Lambton was the Emley hero again, this time, a cracking save low down to his left. And with just two minutes left Hallam wasted another glorious opportunity, fired wide with the goal gaping.

Emley kept going and looked for a late winner, but it was not to be and they had to settle for a point. They are away again on Wednesday with the short trip to Brighouse Town for a West Yorkshire derby before back to back home games against Ashington on Saturday and Matlock Town next Tuesday.