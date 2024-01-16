Emley AFC stay on Wembley trail with 3-0 FA Vase fourth round victory over Charnock Richard

​​Emley overcame a tough challenge from Charnock Richard before finally getting the better of their Lancastrian opponents with a fine second half display to progress to the fifth round of the FA Vase for the first time since 1990.

A 3-0 victory took the Pewits through and they have been rewarded with another home draw when they will take on Whickham on Saturday, February 10.

Whickham play in the Northern League Division One and knocked out Blyth Town on penalties at the weekend.

The two clubs met in the FA Vase in 1986/87 with Emley winning 2-0 in the north east in the fourth round that season.

Nathan Curtis celebrates scoring the third goal for Emley in their FA Vase fourth round win over Charnock Richard. Picture: Mark Parsons

Both have reached the Vase final previously with Whickham lifting the trophy in 1981.

In the tie with Charnock Richard both sides will feel they had the better of the first half, but it was Emley keeper Declan Lambton who pulled off the most important save.

Emley had the first sight of goal, but Iyrwah Gooden's ball in was flashed across the goalmouth with no-one to receive it.

Charnock then showed their attacking teeth as Lambton earned himself many pats on the back in saving a one-on-one, spreading himself brilliantly to parry the shot with his leg.

Ruben Jerome shoots Emley into the lead in their FA Vase fourth round tie against Charnock Richard. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley came into the game more with Charlie Barks wide with a header at the back post. Sam Pashley was finding a bit of joy down the right flank and his cross was met by the head of Ruben Jerome, but the top scorer could not find the target.

Defences had been on top in the first half, but to say the second half got off to a quick start would be an understatement. Most Emley fans were still making their way to their places for the resumption of play when the first goal went in.

Straight from the kick off the ball was played into the inside left channel where top scorer Jerome took control and buried a low shot underneath keeper Proctor at the near post. There was just 14 seconds on the second half clock when the net rippled.

Home fans would not have long to wait to cheer again as a wicked Alex Metcalfe free-kick was not fully cleared and Paul Walker's shot was deflected for a corner. From it Jack Cowgill doubled the lead with a header into the corner.

Jack Cowgill flicks the ball after coming up from the back for Emley. Picture: Mark Parsons

To their credit, Charnock Richard tried to play themselves back into the game, playing some neat football, and they created a number of chances in the next 20 minutes.

Lambton was again called into action to make a vital save from a volley, two minutes later a good free-kick was headed wide and then a run into the area ended with a shot high, wide and not very handsome.

Emley had a bit of luck in the 75th minute as a free-kick 20 yards out beat Lambton only to crash off the crossbar.

From this, Metcalfe, spotting the keeper off his line, tried an audacious lob from his own half, but it did not have the power or distance and the keeper collected easily.

Midfielder Joe Clegg gets stuck in to win the ball. Picture: Mark Parsons

Into the final 10 and Emley had made changes. Donae Lawrence, who had run himself into the ground, was replaced by Nathan Curtis, and Jimmy Eyles came on for Walker.

Curtis made an impact late on as he combined with Jerome to make it 3-0 with a stunning shot from the edge of the area.

That was not the end of the cheering for the Emley faithful, though, Jerome was given a deserved round of applause as he made his way off to be replaced by Joe Jagger, who was appearing in Emley first team action for the first time in a year following his serious leg injury.

Jagger was cheered as he made his way back into the Emley fold following loan spells at Wombwell Town and Shelley.

There was just time for one more chance for Emley, but Eyles' shot was comfortably saved by the keeper, and as the full-time whistle blew, Emley fans were cheering yet again with the news that Campion, their NCE League title rivals had lost at home to Golcar, meaning the Pewits are right back in the championship hunt as well as further on down the road to Wembley.

It is cup action again tonight (Tuesday) as Emley defend the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup with a quarter-final tie against Worksop Town from the Northern Premier League.