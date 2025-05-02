Amir Berchil was a constant danger to Dunston, but Emley were cruelly beaten in their play-off semi-final. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley AFC’s promotion dreams ended in heartbreak after a tough agonising last-gasp defeat away at Dunston in their NPL play-off semi-final.

After finishing in fifth place in the league in a campaign where they have been up with the top teams all year the Pewits found themselves up against Dunston, who finished second, with the tie taking place at the ground of the higher finishing club.

They knew they faced a tough task to reach the play-offs final, but produced a battling display only to be edged out 1-0 by a late goal.

Emley weathered an early storm, with Charlie Barks producing an acrobatic clearance to prevent the hosts from taking an early lead.

The visitors’ first opportunity came on eight minutes when a deep Ross Hardaker corner found Amir Berchil at the back post. He cut inside and fired across goal, but his shot was cleared.

Dunston exerted more pressure, but were denied by keeper Dec Lambton who dived low to his right to keep one effort out and then came up with another fine stop to his left.

Berchil was lively as ever down the wings, winning possession and driving forward, but Dunston’s defence held firm. Jack Cowgill did get a header in from another Hardaker corner to no avail.

Berchil forced the Dunston keeper into a one-handed save before appeals for a penalty were waved away after he appeared to be brought down in the box.

Emley came close again ust before the break as Barks headed a deep free-kick back across goal only to see the ball evade everyone.

Hardaker and Berchil both tested the Dunston keeper again before half-time, but the sides went in level at 0-0.

In the second half Emley enjoyed spells of possession, but were unable to create clear chances, while Lambton was again called into action with a scrambling save from a deflected shot.

Belchior Rodrigues replaced Donae Lawrence just before the hour to inject fresh energy and Barks headed over from a set-piece then a Berchil effort was blocked.

Nathan Curtis replaced the excellent Parkin in the closing stages, and almost made an instant impact with a clever flick to Ayres, but the Dunston keeper was quick off his line.

With the clock ticking into added time, Emley’s brave resistance was finally broken. A shot from the edge of the box looked to be going straight at Lambton before a cruel deflection in the area took it away from the keeper and into the net.

Dunston had booked their place in the play-off final in front of a 903 crowd and despite a huge effort it was despair for Emley, who battled to the end but fell agonisingly short.

Emley: Lambton, Pashley, Hardaker, Lindley, Cowgill, Barks, Parkin, Dawson, Ayres, Parkin, Berchil. Subs used: Curtis, Rodrigues, Clayton. Subs not used: Kenny, Baldwin.