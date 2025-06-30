Emley beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 in first pre-season run out

Joe Clegg scored twice for Emley in their pre-season match against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley kicked off their new season in fine style with a 3-1 win over a mixed Huddersfield Town line-up in their first pre-season game at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

In front of a crowd of 1,977 – the biggest at the ground for more than 25 years – the Pewits gave game time to all their squad as they came from behind to win a contest split into three 30-minute periods.

It was a first opportunity for Huddersfield’s new manager Lee Grant to run the rule over his squad, with first team contenders playing the first 60 minutes before Michael Tonge’s youth team players took over.

In the first 30 minutes Dion Charles had the first shot for Town, an effort from distance going over, before Ben Wiles was off target from close range after meeting Lasse Sorensen’s cross

Alex Metcalfe saw a shot easily saved at the other end, but it was Huddersfield who took the lead on 27 minutes through Josh Feeney who was left with a tap-in after Ruben Roosken found him following a short corner.

Town named a fully changed 11 for the second 30 minute period while Emley made four changes to their side.

The visitors dominated as Joe Taylor looped a header just over and Mickel Miller saw his effort tipped over by keeper Dec Lambton.

Ryan Ledson hit the crossbar after his header bounced up off the turf and after another scramble in the Emley area Brodie Spencer had a shot cleared off the line by Harry Sheppeard. Freddie Ladapo tried to follow up and the ball eventually dropped to Ledson on the edge of the box, who smashed it over.

After a quick break the third session saw the Pewits come more into the game against their younger opponents.

Town hit the woodwork again as Eko Solomon rolled the ball back to Cameron Ashia whose effort hit the post. But Emley were level with 20 minutes remaining after a superb strike by Joe Clegg from the edge of the area.

Clegg struck again four minutes later after getting free at the back post.

And late on it was 3-1 as Emmaisa Nzondo burst through the Town defence and found the net with a low shot.

It had been a worthwhile exercise for both teams with Emley now moving on to take on Football League opposition again with Barnsley visiting on Tuesday night (July 1).

The Emley team against Huddersfield included their latest signing, 28-year-old winger Joe Stacey, who joined last week after spending time at several clubs across the non-league pyramid, including Frickley Athletic, Alfreton Town, Ossett United, Grantham Town, Guiseley, Gainsborough Trinity, and most recently Cleethorpes Town.

He also spent four formative years playing and studying in the USA.

“From the first phone call with Richard (Tracey, manager), everything just clicked,” said Stacey.

“He was straight talking, honest, and passionate about where the club’s going and I respected that straight away. It didn’t feel like I was being sold a dream or any false promises it felt genuine.

“I know a few of the lads here, Charlie Barks, Jack Cowgill, and Ross Hardaker and they’ve always spoken highly of Emley. Charlie especially couldn’t say a bad word, he told me about how close the group is, how well run everything is behind the scenes and just how much potential this club has.”