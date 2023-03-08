Emley book another semi-final spot as they make it eight wins in a row

In an enjoyable tussle at a freezing Fantastic Media Welfare Ground it was the Pewits who finally came out victorious, but they were made to work extremely hard by a gutsy Thackley side who pushed them all the way, writes Martin Eastwood.

Emley started wel as a couple of early attacks led to corners, but most were dealt with by the visitors except one which saw Dom Riordan head wide.

It was the visitors who scored the night’s opening goal, however, as a good shot was parried by Dec Lambton only for the ball to be recycled for Wignall to fire home for The Dennyboys.

Sam Pashley scored Emley's first goal in their 3-2 cup quarter-final win over Thackley. Picture: Mark Parsons

A chance for an Emley equaliser followed as Kelly’s run and cross was not dealt with and Donae Lawrence’s shot was blocked inches off the line.

Emley were finding joy down both flanks and some great deliveries into the box from Charlton, Hardaker, Kelly and Harrison were almost too good, every one of them bisecting the Emley forwards in the area.

Thackley countered, a good move on the break saw a shot go wide after a cross from the right.

Emley again enjoyed some possession in the Thackley half, but could not find a killer ball. Dom Riordan found himself provider when he sent a lovely ball into Ross Hardaker whose shot was saved by the keeper.

There then followed a couple of really crucial minutes in the match, first, Thackley almost grabbed a second but Lambton made a good save from close range and within a minute-and-a-half Emley were level.

From another good corner from the right swung in by Hardaker, Sam Pashley powered in a near post header to restore parity.

Both sides then had a half chance each before the half-time whistle was blown and warm drinks were the order of the night!

The Pewits again started the half well and after a good surge into the box, Lawrence fired wide.

Within five minutes of the restart, Emley took the lead as Elliott Harrison was sent tumbling in the box and a penalty was awarded.

Unbelievably, this was Emley’s 16th penalty of the season and the evening’s skipper Alex Metcalfe stepped up to fire the Pewits ahead, blasting the ball straight down the middle.

This was Metcalfe’s sixth goal in eight games and his third penalty in the last four matches.

Emley looked to put the game to bed as Harrison’s cross-shot went wide and Lawrence was off target again. They did make it 3-1 when Lawrence worked his way into the area and his cut back found Callum Charlton who dinked a left foot shot past the keeper into the bottom corner for his first goal since returning to the club.

However, Thackley set an alarm and woke the game back up, they had Emley on the back foot for large periods of the last 25 minutes and the experienced centre-halves Pashley and Riordan had to work hard.

The visitors’ efforts were rewarded with a goal 10 minutes from time, Chippendale stripping the Emley defence, cutting in from the left and unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The game had definitely been woken up again now as the visitors sensed they could get an equaliser. Emley were relieved to see a header go wide after the initial shot was blocked and recycled, Lambton had to scramble off his line a couple of times to thwart the Dennyboys and the home team was hanging on.

And hang on they did, in a nerve wracking, on the edge last few minutes. There was a huge let off for Emley as with the defence breached by a good move it seemed the equaliser was about to come, instead, the ball cannoned back off the crossbar and the rebound was put wide.

Emley fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when the final whistle finally came and they can now join Golcar, Winterton Rangers and Handsworth in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Pewits are back in action again on Friday night as Frickley are the visitors for a league clash.