Jaanai Gordon has joined Emley AFC for the 2025-26 season.

Another healthy crowd saw Emley take on their second Football League opponents inside a week when they hosted Barnsley at their Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pewits had beaten Huddersfield Town 3-1 in their first pre-season game, but lost out 3-0 to the League One Tykes.

In front of a crowd of 1,546 that took the total number of spectators to 3,500 for the two warm-up games, Barnsley were ahead from the 16th minute as Adam Phillips’ ball over the top found Davis Keillor-Dunn who beat the keeper in a one-on-one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dec Lambton saved well to deny Jonathan Bland and Keillor-Dunn came close to doubling his tally with a chip that went just over.

The Reds did double their lead in the 37th minute as a smart move led to Robson Woodcock finishing clinically.

Emley kept battling in the second half and there were fewer chances, but in the 79th minute Neil Farrugia added a third for the visitors with a curling shot.

The hosts came closest to a goal four minutes from time as a well worked free-kick led to a close range header that had to be well saved by Barnsley keeper Kieren Flavell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emley were in action again when they travelled to Golcar United and won 3-1. Their next pre-season match is at Liversedge on Saturday.

Likely to be included is new striker Jaanai Gordon, a player whose career spans the Football League and beyond.

The 29-year-old forward arrives with an impressive footballing CV, having started his professional journey with Peterborough United before sealing a move to West Ham United as a teenager. He later featured for a number of clubs across the EFL and non-league pyramid, including spells at Cheltenham Town, Newport County, and Sligo Rovers, before more recent stints with the likes of Banbury United, Hereford, Brackley Town, and Belper Town.

Gordon says he is ready to bring his top-level experience to the Emley dressing room, having made his breakthrough early, training with Peterborough’s first team at just 15 and making his Championship debut before turning 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That experience set the foundation,” he said. “Then West Ham came calling and I was there for three years. I trained with the first team but wasn’t getting the game time I wanted, so I had an honest chat with Slaven Bilić and decided to drop down a few leagues to rebuild my senior profile.

"After joining Cheltenham in League Two, I did my ACL and LCL early on. I worked hard to come back, but then I ruptured my Achilles. I was out for just under two years. That was a real test.

"We moved up north at the end of last summer, my partner’s from Bradford originally, and most of her family are back here now. I’ve been travelling a lot between the north and south for football, but the commuting started to take its toll.

"I first spoke to Richard (Tracey) at the end of last season. We stayed in contact and now it just feels like the right time. I’ve been in and around the club during pre-season and I can feel it’s a good place. There’s a real community here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his attributes he added: "I can do both sides of the striker’s game. I hold the ball up, link play, use my strength, but I’ve also got pace and I like running in behind. I enjoy facing up defenders, mixing it up. I like to think I bring a bit of everything.

"I’ve said minimum 20 goals in all competitions across the season. That’s my baseline. I’ve only played about 10-12 games in this league so far, so I’m looking forward to putting in a full season and contributing with goals and assists."

Emley, meanwhile, will be away to Pilkington or Longridge Town when they enter the FA Cup at the preliminary round stage, with the tie scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 16. In the FA Trophy they have been drawn away to Heaton Stannington in a first round qualifying tie on Saturday, September 6.