Emley crown fine campaign with play-offs place - with a little help from Ossett United

Jack Cowgill was on target for Emley in their win over Consett. Picture: Mark Parsons

A hard fought 2-1 win over Consett earned ​Emley a place in the end of season NPL East play-offs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First half goals from Jack Cowgill and Luke Parkin had the Pewits in control of a game they knew realistically they had to win to achieve a top five finish in their first season at this level.

They had to defend well to hold off a Consett comeback after the break, but stayed firm to the final whistle and their play-offs place was confirmed when rivals Newton Aycliffe could only draw with Ossett United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day, when you're in a situation like that, it doesn’t matter how pretty the performance is. It's all about getting the result,” said Emley manager Richard Tracey.

"The lads dug deep, stuck at it, and secured the win. That’s all that mattered and we were absolutely delighted.

"We could have made it easier for ourselves. I thought we had an excellent first half, played with a lot of quality, and created good chances. But in the second half, we slipped into some bad habits, poor decision making and not managing the game the way we should have.

"It made the match much harder than it needed to be and certainly more uncomfortable than it should have been."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following promotion to the league last season Emley have enjoyed a fine campaign overall with a record of 23 wins, eight draws and 11 defeats, finishing in fifth after being in the top two for much of the season.

They are looking to extend their season further in a play-off semi-final away to Dunston tonight (Tuesday).

Victory would take them into a promotion final against either Stocksbridge Park Steels (third) or Belper Town (fourth).

On their prospects in the play-off game, manager Tracey added: "The last time we played up at Dunston, it wasn’t one of our better days. We didn’t perform, and they punished us. The game was effectively over early on. We know that if we don't turn up properly the same could happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the pressure is firmly on Dunston going into this game. They set out their ambitions at the start of the season, they expected to be challenging for promotion and they finished second.

"For us, it's a fantastic opportunity. It's a one-off match and we can approach it without pressure. We're the underdogs, and we can go there, play with freedom, and give it absolutely everything we've got.

“Having lost in the play-offs last season, there might be a bit of added tension for Dunston. Sometimes that pressure can help a team raise their game but sometimes it can cause mistakes. We'll be hoping that we can capitalise if they show any nerves.

"For us, it’s a free hit. We’ve already achieved something special by getting into the play-offs in our first year at this level. We’ll go up there, give it everything and see where it takes us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ossett United ended their NPL East season in a respectable 15th place after drawing 0-0 with Newton Aycliffe to do Emley a favour in their final game of the season.

Already safe from relegation, United turned in a committed display against opponents pushing for a play-off place in a game that was much more entertaining than the result would suggest in front of a crowd of 704.

Manager James Walshaw was given a guard of honour before the game by both sides, members of his family, Ossett United directors and Northern Premier League director Phil Varney after announcing his retirement from playing following a two-decade career at some of the biggest non-league sides in the North of England.

He is now looking for a new number two after Ryan Qualter has left his role as assistant manager following a manager offer elsewhere.