Emley draw a blank on travels but hold onto unbeaten NPL East record

Emley goalkeeper Dec Lambton kept a clean sheet at North Ferriby.

Emley worked hard to maintain their unbeaten start to the NPL East season when they came away from a tough trip to the banks of the Humber with a point following a goalless draw with North Ferriby.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalless it may have been, but there was no lack of endeavour from both sides, with both goalkeepers called into action to ensure a shutout, as well as some fine defending coming from both sides as defence probably beat attack on the day, writes Martin Eastwood.

A good number of Emley fans made the 120-mile round journey and were rewarded with a decent showing by their team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferriby were the first to pose an attacking threat, but nothing to trouble Dec Lambton in the Emley nets.

The Pewits’ first threat came after five minutes, Joe Stacey firing wide after Jaanai Gordon could not get a shot away. They remained in attack mode, almost opening the scoring a few minutes later as Gordon this time did get his shot away and the keeper parried, but only towards the onrushing Laurence Sorhaindo. However, his scuffed shot was claimed by the goalkeeper.

Skipper Alex Metcalfe tried his luck from distance after the ball sat up nicely some 20 yards out, but his shot was blocked.

Ferriby then found their attacking feet and Lambton was up early to catch a dangerous cross into the area, He was called into action again a few minutes later as the Villagers found a way through a strong Emley rearguard and Lambton had to save a shot low down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was fairly end to end stuff for the first quarter and a free-kick saw Manasse Mampala drill a shot into the defensive wall. The resulting corner was then dealt with.

At the other end, the hosts rampaged forward, but sent a volley wide.

The rest of the first half saw a stalemate with the teams cancelling each other out and defending well.

Emley started the second half well and following a good move in which Mampala was denied, the following cross was blasted too deep and missed everyone. Another decent attack down the right led to a shot by Jack Cowgill being blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferriby created a good chance with a free-kick delivered into the area, but a poked effort was saved by Lambton then cleared. Defence was turned into attack and Harry Sheppeard found space down the right. He jinked his way past a defender and cut in only for his shot to not match the build-up as the ball sailed wide.

Both sides made changes with Carlos Rodrigues replacing Sorhaindo. The ex-Sheffield Wednesday man looked lively, causing a few problems for the Ferriby defence and winning a number of throw-ins and corners with his direct play.

Emley created the best chance of the entire game and must be wondering how they did not score when Stacey’s throw was headed on by Cowgill into the path of Hayden Lindley who struck a blistering shot from 12 yards only for the keeper to make a tremendous save to keep it out.

Lindley had another chance two minutes later, but this time the keeper did not need to worry as the effort was over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite both sides making further changes they could not break the deadlock and there were no further chances so Emley's wait for a first goal at Grange Lane since 1982 goes on, but a valuable point was gained on a ground where we had lost their previous two games.

Next up Emley are on their travels again, with a Friday night trip to Newcastle to face Heaton Stannington in the FA Trophy first qualifying round.