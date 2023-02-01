In a game played in difficult, blustery conditions, it was the visitors who staged a smash and grab win to leave Emley frustrated, writes Martin Eastwood.

In truth, the windy conditions were not particularly conducive to good, fast football and both sides struggled create chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emley had the better of the opening 15 minutes, Jagger deflected a shot wide, Gooden found some space on the right and managed to get a shot away, but it too went wide as did a Walker chance which was claimed by Town keeper Brown.

Iyrwah Gooden went close to scoring on a night of frustration for Emley. Picture: Mark Parsons

Knaresborough’s first real chance came around the 15 minute mark when Lambton was left exposed but the shot was fired way over.

The visiting keeper needed to be on hand to tip a cross-shot from Walker over as Emley looked to take the game to the men in yellow, the resulting corner was flashed across the area without a touch.

Lambton also needed to use his gloves to put paid to another Knaresborough attack, which he dealt with, then almost on half time, Jagger saw his header saved at the other end.

The wind was particularly fierce at the start of the second half as both teams tried their best but could not really get any real clear cut chances.

The visitors had a couple of half chances that went wide and over at the start of the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was just before the hour mark until an opportunity came along for Emley and it was a good one, Walker showed good skill to get past two defenders on the left, he cut in and it seemed to open up enough to take a shot but he passed back inside and the danger was cleared.

Emley fans did not have to wait long before another chance came and went, again, the move was down the left, Hardaker playing in a superb ball and it looked for all the world that Jagger’s header would make the net bulge but it went wide.

Knaresborough showed that they were not out of it as they hit the Pewits on the counter attack, but the shot was well wide of its target.

However, the moment that settled the match was only a few minutes away. Knaresborough’s substitute Hampson had not been on the field that long when he cracked a long distance shot that flew in off the post to give the men from North Yorkshire a lead they were not going to relinquish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emley had to go for it now and they brought on fresh legs in the shape of the recently returned Callum Charlton, Junayd Cassius-Gill and Jake Kelly.

It looked like Emley had a found an equaliser a few minutes later when Charlton and Hardaker combined to give Jagger a header from close in but it was scrambled away by the desperate defence. Cassius-Gill also had a header blocked as Emley just could not find a way through.

It was one of those nights for the Pewits and summed up when Clegg blazed over in stoppage time.

A frustrating night for Emley who could not take advantage of one of the games in hand and stay fifth in the NCEL Premier Division table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad