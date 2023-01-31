NCEL round-up: Frustration for Emley, Hemsworth MW, Frickley Athletic , Horbury Town and Nostell MW

Despite dominating much of the contest they came up against some determined Goole defending and a goalkeeper in former Nostell MW stopper Lloyd Allinson who enjoyed a dream debut with a string off fine saves.

The result saw the Pewits drop down to fifth place, but they have games in hand on all the teams above them and can climb back into the top three if successful at home to Knaresborough Town tonight.

They are also at home on Saturday, against Maltby Main, and are away to Barton Town next Tuesday.

Action from Horbury Town's game against Brigg Town. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Hemsworth MW dropped down to sixth in the NCE Premier after suffering a 3-1 away defeat to Barton Town.

All the goals came in the second half with Fraser Papprill, Benjamin Hinchliffe and Sam Cable netting for Barton before a late Thomas Davie own goal gave Wells a consolation.

Hemsworth face a tough task to bounce back when at home to clear leaders North Ferriby this Saturday.

Frickley Athletic let a half-time lead slip to lose 3-1 at Knaresborough Town in the NCE Premier.

Josh Haigh’s 27th minute goal gave them hopes of a first win in 2023, but the home team hit back to win through Joseph Navier, Jacob Rose and Cameron Bedford.

Frickley host Barton Town this Saturday and are at home to Bottesford Town next Tuesday.

Glasshoughton Welfare boosted their chances of avoiding the drop from the Toolstation NCE League when they came out on top in a crucial Division One clash with Athersley Recreation.

The bottom of the table Division One side won 2-0 thanks to goals after five and 73 minutes by Freddy Bernard with the result taking them level on points with Athersley. They are only one point behind Shirebrook Town now and within three of Parkgate.

Another key match follows this Saturday with Welfare at home to Shirebrook.

Nostell MW are in action in a quarter-final tie in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tonight when hosting Wombwell Town.

They will be looking for a better display than last weekend when they lost 3-0 at promotion-chasing Staveley MW in the NCE Division One.

William Wraith put Staveley ahead just before half-time and two more goals followed after the break from Sam Hooper and Clark Greaves.

Nostell face Selby Town at home this Saturday and go to Brigg Town next Wednesday.

Horbury Town lost ground in the Division One promotion race when they went down 2-0 at home to Brigg Town.

A goal in each half from Stephen McCarron proved enough to give the visitors victory as Horbury dropped down to fifth as a result.

They face a tough task to bounce back this Saturday when away to leaders Campion. They also take on Rossington Main at home next Wednesday.