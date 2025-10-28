Emley held their nerve to win a penalty shoot-out in their midweek Senior Cup tie, but were beaten in their league game at the weekend.

Emley AFC manager Richard Tracey called for his team to be sharper in front of goal after a goalless draw at Blyth Spartans last week, but was left disappointed again as his team again failed to score at home to another team from the north east in Bishop Auckland.

The visitors did find the net twice to run out 2-0 winners to make it just one point from their last three games for the Pewits, who have now slipped back to fifth place in the NPL East.

A few half-chances came and went for Emley while a few heavy challenges went unpunished to the home supporters’ frustrations and it remained goalless to half-time.

Bishop Auckland broke the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half with Jack Blackford’s simple finish and doubled their advantage 18 minutes later when Dean Thexton poked the ball home from close range after a corner had been headed across goal.

Emley looked to hit back and forced some pressure, but failed to find their usual flow and were to be frustrated to the final whistle after a second successive game without finding the back of the net.

The Pewits will be looking for an improvement when they are on their travels to play Heaton Stannington, who are just three points behind them, this Saturday.

Emley won through to the third round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Cup in midweek, but were made to fight by lower league opposition in Kinsley Boys.

They were in danger of being the victim of a cup shock in a tie that ended 2-2, but held their nerve to win a penalty shoot-out 4-3.

Kinsley led 2-0 at half-time after goalkeeping hesitation led to the opening goal and a second followed with the concession of a sloppy penalty.

But they went down to 10 men after the break and Emley pulled a goal back when Charlie Barks poked home after a header had come back off the post.

The visitors pushed on looking for another as the 10 men desperately held on into 10 minutes of added time. An equaliser finally came as Kieron Ceesay coolly sent a glancing header past the keeper for a late equaliser.

In the shoot-out that followed the first six kicks all hit the target, Baldwin, Mampala and Ceesay finding the net for Emley, but then James Randall saved Kinsley's fourth with his legs. Gordon put Emley 4-3 ahead and Randall's redemption was complete as he saved another down to his right to send Emley through.