Richard Skelton with his Emley Champions book.

​Emley AFC are celebrating World Book Day by publishing a book of their own telling the story of their recent success.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reviewing the spectacular 2023/24 Northern Counties East League Premier Division title winning season, author and Emley supporter Richard Skelton has put together a comprehensive look back at that memorable campaign.

Including interviews from management, players, club officials, volunteers and supporters, the book is more than a review of the season. Over the course of 224 pages Richard has managed to take a deep dive into what really makes the Pewits tick and makes the club so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result is a glossy hardback book which is a must-have that anyone with a connection to the club will be proud to own.

On writing the book Richard said: “When it comes to professional football I’ve I’ve always been something of an armchair fan, but as a kid I followed Wycombe Wanderers in the Rothmans Isthmian League, going to home matches throughout more than one title-winning season. I guess I was an Ultra!

“Cards on the table. I haven’t been an Emley fan for very long. The first game I went to was a 1-0 defeat at home to Knaresborough in the 22/23 season. My mate Gary invited me along.

“The wind was really something else that night. I’m not exaggerating when I say most long balls went sideways more than forwards, and it was so freezing cold in the stand we sought refuge in the Shed for the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amazingly, it didn’t put me off and I went a few more times, then at some point in November 2023 I got addicted and became a regular. You could say Emley was a slow-acting drug!

“Anyway, at some point in the championship run-in I thought a celebratory yearbook might be a good idea. I’ve had a few books published, mostly about motorcycling, and could visualise how it might turn out.

“So I waited until we’d won the league at Goole then contacted (chairman) Andrew Painten. He said go ahead and I’ll do the layout and design, so I sat down and wrote it straight away and now it’s being published.

“I didn’t only want to do the book because of winning the league and everything around that. I got the sense there was an interesting back story, and that Emley’s a special club with great people running it and working behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the book brings in some money for the club and that people enjoy reading it and perhaps keep it as a memento for years to come. I was right – there’s definitely something very special about Emley AFC.”

Chairman Andrew Painten commented: “When Richard told us he'd like to write a book about the season we thought it was a fantastic idea.

"Last season was not just special because of what happened on the pitch but off of it too.

"So many memories were created at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground and beyond during the last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These will always be cherished but it's just amazing to launch our own book to capture those memories forever.

“The book is incredibly good quality and a fantastic read. I urge every Emley fan – near and far – to purchase it. You won't be disappointed.

"As chairman I'd like to thank Richard for all of his hard work putting the book together but also everyone else who helped in the production of it.”

The book is available to order from the Emley AFC online club shop at https://shop.emleyafc.co.uk/product/a-season-to-remember-book/ and in person from the club on match days.

Proceeds from the sale of every book will benefit the club. Everybody involved has kindly donated their time and effort.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​